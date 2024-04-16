Palm Tree Advises Datamatics in its Acquisition of Dextara Digital

Acquisition Allows Datamatics to Expand its Salesforce Domain Expertise

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree"), the modern M&A advisor that provides integrated investment banking and consulting services for private equity firms and businesses worldwide, is pleased to announce its Investment Banking division has successfully advised Datamatics, a leading global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company, on its acquisition of Dextara Digital, a premier provider of Salesforce services. The acquisition will allow Datamatics to expand its capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem, enabling it to tap into the growing Salesforce market while further strengthening its position as a leading Digital Technologies provider.

Dextara Digital is a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting and ISV partner and has more than 250 Salesforce certifications. With a stellar 5-star rating in the Salesforce partner ecosystem, Dextara Digital has garnered a reputation for delivering innovative solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of customers across various industries. The company has worked on over 600 Salesforce projects for more than 150 global customers. Additionally, Dextara Digital has developed purpose-built products such as Dextara CPQ, DXHealth+, and DXTemplates, all available on Salesforce AppExchange.

"We're thrilled with the successful acquisition of Dextara Digital by Datamatics. Our team's in-depth understanding of the sector and our extensive industry relationships played a pivotal role in facilitating this strategic move," said Stephen Rossi, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Palm Tree. "This transaction underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving strategic growth opportunities in the tech sector as a trusted advisor in the market."

"Dextara acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy of focusing on hyper-scalers and further strengthens our capabilities in the Salesforce ecosystem," said Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Datamatics. "The team at Palm Tree showcased detailed knowledge of the hyper-scaler ecosystem, and instantly aligned with our brief. They were quick off the mark and got the right set of target companies in front of us. The team was actively involved throughout the acquisition process and acted as our partners, not just advisors. I would definitely engage Palm Tree in the future."

About Datamatics:

Datamatics enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience, and competitive advantage. Datamatics' portfolio spans across three pillars including Digital Technologies, Digital Operations, and Digital Experiences. It has established products in Intelligent Document Processing, Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML models, Smart Workflows, Business Intelligence, and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics caters to a diverse global clientele across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centers in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com.

About Palm Tree:

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. It provides integrated investment banking and financial consulting services that power strategic events and drive business. The analytical intelligence it delivers enables businesses to better prepare for and execute on transactions, transitions, and transformations. Founded in 2010, Palm Tree was born out of private equity, and its team comes from private equity, Big-4 accounting, investment banking, and business operations experience. Its processes and deliverables enable clients to make critical business decisions efficiently and to realize advantageous outcomes in strategic events.

Securities products and services are offered through Palm Tree Securities LLC, member of FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Palm Tree LLC