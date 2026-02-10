Palm Tree Appoints John Cunningham as Senior Managing Director

30-year M&A veteran to support client expansion, leadership development, and execution quality

LOS ANGELES and CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree"), the single-source value creation partner to private equity, today announced that John Cunningham has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. In this role, Mr. Cunningham will focus on the development of client service leaders and senior talent and will support the CEO and other senior leaders with strategic business development and deepening of client relationships.

John Cunningham, Senior Managing Director at Palm Tree

John Cunningham brings more than 30 years of experience advising private equity sponsors and corporate clients on complex M&A transactions. Over the course of his career, he has supported more than 500 transactions globally, spanning buy-side and sell-side diligence, carve-outs, cross-border deals, and financial and operational diagnostics across a wide range of industries.

"John is someone I've known and worked with extensively for more than two decades," said Pardis Nasseri, Founder and CEO of Palm Tree. "He brings tremendous experience, sound judgment, and a deep understanding of what private equity clients need at every stage of the deal lifecycle. We are fortunate to have him join our leadership team as we continue to raise the bar on quality, invest in our people, and double down on private equity value creation."

Mr. Cunningham's expertise spans the full breadth of transaction advisory services, including financial due diligence, sensitivity and scenario analysis, working capital optimization, performance and controls diagnostics, valuation driver assessment, and post-deal strategy execution.

"Palm Tree's integrated model and focus on private equity value creation strongly align with how I've worked throughout my career," said Mr. Cunningham. "I'm excited to contribute my experience to help clients create value through high-quality execution and navigate complex transactions with clarity and confidence."

Prior to joining Palm Tree, John Cunningham spent over 25 years at a Big Four firm, including 14 years as a partner in both the U.S. and Brazil, where he led Transaction Advisory Services across the United States and Latin America. Earlier in his career, he held corporate finance roles at KPMG and served in a financial management position for an international non-governmental organization in Mozambique.

His appointment reflects Palm Tree's continued investment in senior leadership to support client outcomes, strengthen internal mentorship, and deliver execution-focused solutions for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies.

About Palm Tree LLC:

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. It integrates financial, operational, analytical and capital solutions in a single-source platform that advises and executes on value creation initiatives that power transactions, transitions, and transformations. Founded in 2010, Palm Tree was born out of private equity and approaches engagements with the results-driven focus of owners and operators. Its teams draw from experience in private equity, financial consulting, Big-4 accounting, investment banking, and business operations to deliver on the time-sensitive, uncompromising demands of strategic events.

Media Contact:

Ellen Park

[email protected]

SOURCE Palm Tree LLC