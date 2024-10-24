Palm Tree Crew and FUZE Technology Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Global Hospitality and Entertainment Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree Crew, the global live entertainment, music, and hospitality platform founded by world-renowned DJ and music producer Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with FUZE Technology, a global network of IoT utilities backed by data-driven advertising. This collaboration aims to enhance Palm Tree Crew's network of hospitality projects and its acclaimed Palm Tree Music Festivals by integrating FUZE's flagship product, chargeFUZE, the nation's leading provider of smart charging solutions, designed to enrich guest experiences and maximize revenue potential for businesses of all sizes.

Palm Tree Crew Holdings, the parent company of Palm Tree Crew, oversees a diverse portfolio that spans live entertainment, hospitality, IP licensing, philanthropy, and early-stage investments in consumer, technology and entertainment sectors. With this partnership, FUZE Technology will deploy its industry-leading chargeFUZE solution across Palm Tree Crew's venues and live events, offering seamless and convenient mobile charging to guests and enhancing engagement and overall experiences. The first major implementation will be at the highly anticipated Palm Tree Club Miami, the waterfront hotel and restaurant set to open at the end of the year.

"We're always looking for ways to enhance our guest experience across the Palm Tree Crew portfolio, which is why this partnership with FUZE Technology makes so much sense," said Michael Diaz, CEO of Palm Tree Crew. "FUZE Technology is a best-in-class company that has proven its ability to deliver exceptional service and innovation across some of the world's most prominent venues. Partnering with FUZE allows us to bring the latest in cutting-edge technology to our global footprint, ensuring our guests and festival-goers have the best possible experience."

This partnership underscores FUZE Technology's commitment to scaling its global business alongside rapidly growing brands like Palm Tree Crew and marks a significant milestone for both companies. Together, Palm Tree Crew and FUZE Technology are set to revolutionize how guests experience connectivity and convenience at world-class venues and events.

"We are thrilled to partner with Palm Tree Crew, a rapidly growing company with a dynamic presence in the global entertainment and hospitality industries," said Sierra Bloodgood Kurtzman, Chief Growth Officer of FUZE Technology. "Our shared vision of elevating guest experiences and engagement through technology makes this partnership a perfect fit, and we look forward to scaling our business together across the globe."

