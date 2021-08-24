Palm Tree Music Festival Announces Brand Partners and Introduces Health and Safety Protocols for Upcoming Show in The Hamptons on August 29th

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree Crew is bringing a tropical-inspired festival experience to the Hamptons on Sunday, August 29th at the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, NY. The single-day Palm Tree Music Festival will be an intimate experience curated by Kygo and Manager Myles Shear to capture the unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with majestic beach vibes and unmissable sets by a lineup of global icons: Frank Walker, Forester, Gryffin (DJ Set), Zedd and Kygo, along with surprise guests.

Palm Tree Music Festival

"I'm excited to throw Palm Tree Crew's first music festival in the Hamptons. We have curated an experience like no other and are working with the best partners in order to make the festival a safe environment for everyone. It's going to be an unforgettable day and I can't wait for everyone to be a part of this amazing show." – Kygo

The festival will provide a glimpse into the Palm Tree Crew lifestyle which has been formed from years of touring around the world and performing at different venues and festivals. The Palm Tree Music Festival will feature unique experiences and a sampling from Palm Tree Crew family brands such as Long Drink, Daring Foods plant based chicken, poppi prebiotic soda and the Palm Tree Crew x PUMA Golf Chase Dreams golf experience. Additional brand partners include 818 Tequila, Grey Goose Essences, Hampton Water, Coconut Cartel, CELSIUS Energy and Path Water. Food trucks include Shake Shack, Ample Hills, Shrimpy's, Guerilla Grilled Cheese and Uncle Gussy's.

"Palm Tree Crew was built in order to create game-changing business ventures with our close friends and the best in the business. I'm thrilled to have partnered with amazing brands to help bring the Palm Tree Music Festival to life and to bring our Palm Tree Crew family and fans to join us in the Hamptons." Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew.

To design a multi-pronged health and safety protocol, Palm Tree Crew has also partnered with Northwell Health, New York's largest Health Care provider and Safe Entry, powered by PredictMedix Inc. and Juiceworks Exhibits (JUICEWORKS). Palm Tree Crew and its organizers worked alongside county officials to ensure the safety of individual festival goers and the Hamptons community and will enforce COVID-19 policies in accordance with the requirements of the State of New York.

"This festival is such a great opportunity for people to enjoy a summer day together, something no one takes for granted anymore," said Mary Mahoney, VP of emergency management and clinical preparedness at Northwell. "We are so proud to work with Palm Tree Crew and others to make sure everyone who attends is healthy and safe – and can focus all of their time on the fun they are having at the event."

Upon arrival, guests will walk through the Safe Entry Station, which uses artificial intelligence to screen for multiple symptoms of infectious disease, displaying the result in the form of a red or green light in seconds. Any guests presenting symptoms will receive a rapid PCR test on-site, administered by Northwell Health. Guests will then be required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within the past 72 hours.

"We are honored to work with the Palm Tree Crew and the team at Northwell Health to create a safe space, where guests can escape the day-to-day and enjoy the incredible lineup of Artists in a truly unique setting," Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.

The event will serve as a commemoration of the upcoming 20th Anniversary of 9/11. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Feal Good Foundation and LT Michael P. Murphy Navy Seal Museum.

"Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing event together during this difficult time of the year for so many. As we approach the 20 year 9/11 Remembrance, it is your energy & empathy that should be embraced & emulated by all. And to be included in the same event with the Michael Murphy Navy Seal Museum is simply humbling." – John Feal/FealGoodFoundation.

"The LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum is honored to partner with the Palm Tree Music Festival and look forward to bringing the history, legacy and sacrifices of our Naval Special Warfare Operators (Navy SEALs) to the citizens of New York, Long Island, and in particular, Suffolk County" – Dan Murphy /LT Michael P. Murphy Navy Seal Museum.

Official Palm Tree Music Festival merchandise will be available for purchase on-site, as well as limited items from Palm Tree Crew apparel.

Doors open at 3:00PM EST. Curfew at 11:00PM EST.

For more information on all ticketing and VIP hospitality packages, please visit palmtreecrew.com .

ABOUT THE PALM TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Palm Tree Music Festival is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, bringing the dream of the tropics to lush locations around the world, starting with the Hamptons. Curated by Kygo's Palm Tree Crew, the single-day event captures the unmatched feeling of summer in paradise, with majestic beach vibes, unmissable sets by global icons, curated food & drink offerings, unique brand activations, and exclusive VIP experiences. Come escape with the crew.

The Palm Tree Music Festival will be following all state, county, and federal health guidelines provided. In order to enter, all attendees will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination card and/or negative PCR test acquired within 72 hours of the festival. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org .

ABOUT PALM TREE CREW

Palm Tree Crew was launched by Kygo and his manager, Myles Shear, in 2018 when they started gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community formed over sunny days in paradise. In 2020, Palm Tree Crew Holdings was formed in order to share Palm Tree Crew with the world through luxury products, world class events, and venture capital investing. Palm Tree Crew seeks to bring happiness, connection, and life-changing experiences to everyone, 365 days a year. Led by Myles Shear and CEO, Austin Criden, the company is based in Miami, FL.

ABOUT JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies three years running and Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit getsafeentry.com or juiceworks.ca

ABOUT PREDICTMEDIX INC.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

