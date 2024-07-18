Palm Tree Names Christopher Bray as Chief Financial Officer

Brings Additional Big-4 Accounting, M&A, and Start-up Experience to Executive Team

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree"), the modern M&A advisor providing integrated investment banking and consulting services to middle market businesses, today announced the appointment of Christopher Bray as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Bray will oversee all aspects of corporate finance and accounting, in addition to executing Palm Tree's strategic initiatives.

"Christopher's extensive experience in financial operations and advisory services, combined with his previous leadership roles, makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team," stated Pardis Nasseri, Chairman and CEO of Palm Tree. "We are excited to leverage his diverse background and expertise to enhance our financial strategies and drive Palm Tree's growth and expansion."

Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Bray has a rich background in M&A, corporate finance, and strategic financial planning. He began his career in various roles at PwC and Alvarez & Marsal, primarily working with private equity clients. He later joined a boutique investment bank specializing in consumer products. Transitioning to the industry side, he led an FP&A function for a $1B+ multinational IT workspace services company, eventually becoming the Global VP of Finance. Most recently, Mr. Bray served as CFO for a start-up in the fitness-tech sector, followed by a mid-market 3PL fulfillment provider in the D2C e-commerce space.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CFO for Palm Tree and to join a dynamic and forward-thinking firm. I look forward to driving robust financial strategies, optimizing our financial operations, and ensuring sound fiscal management to support Palm Tree's ambitious growth objectives," remarked Christopher Bray, Chief Financial Officer of Palm Tree. "This opportunity allows me to apply my experience in finance to help strengthen our foundation and enhance value for our clients and stakeholders."

Mr. Bray earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, with a concentration in accounting.

