Palm Valley Family Dentistry Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Patient Experience

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Valley Family Dentistry is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering an enhanced and user-friendly experience for current and prospective patients. The new site, accessible at https://www.palmvalleyfamilydentistry.com , is designed to simplify access to important dental information and make appointment booking more convenient.

Since its founding, Palm Valley Family Dentistry has been dedicated to providing exceptional care in a warm, patient-centered environment. The practice serves the Ponte Vedra Beach and Nocatee areas with a focus on transparency, comfort, and building long-term relationships based on trust. Palm Valley Family Dentistry has earned the trust of the community, with many patients referring their friends and family, confident they will receive the highest level of care.

The new website reflects the practice's core values and offers patients easier access to essential information. Dr. Marie Pucillo expressed her enthusiasm: "We're excited to launch our new website, designed to make it easier for patients to access the information they need and learn about the advanced technology and personalized care we take pride in providing."

The team at Palm Valley Family Dentistry brings a wealth of experience to every patient encounter. Dr. David Yoder's extensive training in implant dentistry, including an implant fellowship through the International Dental Implant Association, ensures precise and effective treatments for patients seeking restorative care. Dr. Marie Pucillo's distinguished military service, where she earned the Air Force Commendation Medal, speaks to her dedication and discipline in providing exceptional care. Dr. Lilia Tabassian's broad experience in general dentistry adds another layer of expertise, allowing the team to offer comprehensive, patient-centered care that addresses the needs of all ages.

Palm Valley Family Dentistry offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

General Dentistry: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, mouth guards, scaling, and oral cancer screenings.





Restorative Dentistry: Fillings, crowns, bridges, implants, dentures, root canals, and extractions.





Cosmetic Dentistry: Teeth whitening, veneers, bonding, and Botox®.





Full Mouth Reconstruction: Smile makeovers, implant restoration, prosthodontics, and CAD/CAM restorations.





TMJ & Snoring Therapy: TMJ treatment, snoring, and sleep apnea care.





Digital Dentistry: Scanning for implants, veneers, crowns, and bridges.





Emergency Dentistry: Same-day appointments.





Sedation Dentistry: Nitrous oxide and conscious sedation.





Advanced Technology: Soft tissue lasers, CAD/CAM, CBCT, intraoral cameras, and digital radiographs.

About Palm Valley Family Dentistry

Palm Valley Family Dentistry provides compassionate, advanced care with state-of-the-art technology, including CAD/CAM for same-day crowns and 3D imaging for precise diagnostics, ensuring the highest quality results. With a strong focus on patient comfort and long-term relationships, the team is committed to providing exceptional, personalized care in a welcoming environment. The practice is located at 3791 Palm Valley Rd, Suite 205, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit https://www.palmvalleyfamilydentistry.com or call (904) 834-2736 today.

