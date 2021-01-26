Palma Ceia SemiDesign Names Robert Young Chief Technology Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, announced today that Robert Young has assumed the role of chief technology officer, reporting to Roy E. Jewell, chief executive officer.

"Robert's outstanding track record and keen understanding of connectivity makes him a great choice for the CTO position," Jewell said. "He brings experience that will enable us to continue our development of Wi-Fi technology which enables the latest applications for the IoT. I welcome the opportunity to work with him as we build a great semiconductor company."

Young's experience includes co-founding Cambridge Silicon Radio in 1999, where he served as vice president of chip design, leading the global IC design team. CSR developed the world's first single-chip CMOS Bluetooth radio, ultimately shipping more than 2 billion Bluetooth devices. In 2011 he co-founded Neul, which developed wireless connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things market and where Young was vice president of engineering. After Neul was acquired by Huawei in 2014 Young became CTO of the Huawei UK design center. While there he played a key role in developing the NB-IoT cellular connectivity standard within 3GPP, and he led the team that developed the world's first production NB-IoT chip. Young graduated from the University of Cambridge with a first-class honors degree, with distinction, and subsequently a PhD in Digital Signal Processing.

"It is a privilege to join the Palma Ceia team to help drive technology that will take full advantage of the promise of IoT," Young said. "I am excited to work with this engineering team to accelerate our technical impact and contribute to our customers' success."

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at www.pcsemi.com.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign and the Palma Ceia SemiDesign logo are trademarks of Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a Cayman Islands corporation, and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

