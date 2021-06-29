Palmate Ramps Up Premium Cannabinoid Production

TAVARES, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmate, a GMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid ingredients, is now in full operation in Lake County, Florida, at an FDA-registered production facility equipped with a state-of-the-art testing laboratory that ensures the quality and consistency of both the raw hemp it uses and the finished cannabinoids it sells. The company also collaborates with clients to develop, test and refine new cannabinoid-infused products, taking them from prototype to market-ready.

Palmate provides full spectrum CBD distillate, THC-free broad spectrum CBD distillate and CBD isolate products for use in cannabinoid-infused products across all categories, including food and beverage, supplements, cosmetics, pets and wellness in general. Its advanced facility meets or exceeds all federal and state requirements, and has earned GMP certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for product quality and safety adherence in its manufacturing, processing and packaging operations.

The company rigorously vets plant genetics and agricultural practices to certify its hemp supply partners, and conducts comprehensive post-harvest analytical laboratory testing to verify the potency, compliance with THC requirements, and absence of contaminants including herbicides, pesticides and mycotoxins. Approved hemp materials are stored in an on-site facility that was purpose-built for optimal storage conditions and cannabinoid preservation.

Palmate's custom-engineered, cryo-ethanol extraction process ensures the safety and consistency of its finished cannabinoid products. Final safety and purity testing is performed in the on-site laboratory and then validated by a reputable third-party lab, ensuring that only high-quality ingredients are delivered to the formulators and manufacturers planning to use them in their end products.

In addition, Palmate's in-house team of scientists and R&D experts helps clients identify and capitalize on emerging trends, refine their existing formulas, and successfully develop new products to bring to market. The result is an end-to-end partnership that helps growers, formulators, manufacturers and brands take full advantage of cannabinoid-related business opportunities.

"The biggest issue in the hemp industry is that growth has outpaced the establishment of needed rules and regulations. As a result, not all cannabinoid ingredients meet minimum standards for safety and consistency, which could undermine consumer confidence in the entire industry," said Adam Cyrus, CEO at Palmate. "Our mission is to produce a cannabinoids of unwavering quality, setting a standard that can help raise the bar for other producers and establish a strong foundation for sustainable industry growth."

Palmate will also help meet rising demand for cannabinoid-infused products. The global market for cannabidiol (CBD) alone is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $56 billion in 2028, according to a Fortune Business Insights market research report published in May 2021.

Palmate is a full-service manufacturer of premium cannabinoid ingredients. The company operates from state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facilities and employs a team of highly trained scientists, engineers, quality assurance experts and technicians who specialize in the field of cannabinoid extraction and refinement. Palmate is based in Lake County, Florida. For more information, visit https://palmate.com/

