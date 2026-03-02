Palmdale Acquires Fleetwing

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmdale Oil Company ("Palmdale"), a leading provider of fuels, lubricants, chemicals, propane, and diesel exhaust fluids with delivery solutions across the state of Florida, today announced it has acquired the assets of Fleetwing ("Fleetwing"), a long-standing fuel and lubricants distributor serving commercial and industrial customers across Florida. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, Fleetwing offers a comprehensive product suite, supported by a large bulk storage infrastructure, numerous customer tank programs, and a dedicated delivery fleet, to commercial and industrial customers across the Central Florida beltline and the state. The acquisition will strengthen Palmdale's footprint on the I-4 corridor and enhance its refined fuels and lubricants storage infrastructure, enabling the combined company to better serve customers and ensure service continuity during emergencies across the state.

"Over the past 70 years, Fleetwing has established a reputation as one of Florida's most reliable providers of critical fuel and lubricant products, and we are thrilled to welcome another team with a deep family-owned heritage and customer-service oriented mindset to the Palmdale family," said Lachlan Cheatham, Chief Executive Officer of Palmdale. "This acquisition creates a stronger, more resilient platform that expands capacity along the I‑4 corridor, improves response times, and delivers a seamless, one-stop-shop experience for more customers across Florida."

"Fleetwing's next chapter with Palmdale Oil Company is an exciting and meaningful milestone for both our team and the customers we have proudly served for more than 70 years," said Maryann Troiano, President and CEO of Fleetwing. "Since our founding, we have built our reputation on responsiveness, reliability, and trusted relationships throughout Florida. As we looked to the future, it was essential to align with a partner who shares those values and understands the critical importance of continuity — especially during periods of peak demand. Together, we are strengthening our ability to serve fleets, municipalities, and commercial customers across varied industries with significantly expanded resources, enhanced supply resilience, and the same high-touch, dependable service our customers have come to expect."

Jones Walker LLP served as legal counsel and Raymond James served as financial advisor to Palmdale. Citizens provided debt financing in support of the transaction.

About Palmdale Oil

Palmdale is a leading statewide solutions provider of fuels, lubricants, chemicals, propane, and diesel exhaust fluid with delivery and management solutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Palmdale is a family-owned business operating in more than 50 counties across the state for over 40 years. Learn more at www.palmdaleoil.com.

About Fleetwing

Based in Lakeland, Florida, Fleetwing has been supplying refined fuels and lubricants to commercial and industrial customers across the I‑4 corridor and wider Florida market for more than 70 years.

