Palmdale Oil Announces New Distribution Partnership with Castrol in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmdale Oil ("Palmdale"), a leading provider of fuels, propane, lubricants, and chemicals with delivery solutions across the state of Florida, today announced a new distribution partnership with Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands.

Through this partnership, Castrol's range of high-quality lubricants will be added to Palmdale's leading distribution platform, further enhancing the company's value-add offerings and ability to meet the specific needs of commercial and industrial customers across the state of Florida. This groundbreaking collaboration will launch a new era of innovation and service excellence, while fortifying Palmdale and Castrol's shared commitment to driving the automotive and heavy-duty oil sectors forward.

Bruce Tripido, VP of Sales for Castrol, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Palmdale Oil into the Castrol family. Their expertise and reputation for excellence align perfectly with our strategy. 2024 marks a momentous 125th anniversary milestone for Castrol; as a company we have embraced change and pushed boundaries for 125 years, and this collaboration with a pioneering business like Palmdale keeps us moving forward."

Lach Cheatham, CEO of Palmdale, shared his excitement, remarking, "Castrol is a global lubricants leader that shares our relentless commitment to elevating customer experiences, pioneering innovation, and driving sustainable growth. Combining Castrol's reliable and world-renowned product portfolio with our local distribution expertise allows us to provide a more comprehensive suite of tailored solutions. As we celebrate 40 years of serving the commercial fuel needs of customers across Florida, this collaboration will expand our product portfolio with one of the world's most respected lubricant brands, and we are excited to build on this partnership with the Castrol team in the years ahead."

About Palmdale Oil

Palmdale is a leading statewide provider of fuels, propane, lubricants, and chemicals with delivery and management solutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Palmdale is a family-owned business with nearly 40 years' experience operating in more than 50 counties across Florida. Learn more at palmdaleoil.com.

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and space for 125 years.

Today, Castrol is helping drive sustainability with our new strategy that sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives. Castrol is part of the bp group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

To find out more about Castrol please visit castrol.com or contact us at [email protected].

Palmdale Media Contact

Rich Godley

Vice President of Lubricants & Chemicals

rgodley@palmdaleoil.com

SOURCE Palmdale Oil