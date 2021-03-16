Palmer Electric Celebrates 70 Years in Business

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Electric, the longest operating electric company in Central Florida, celebrates its 70th anniversary on March 21, 2021.

Founded in 1951 by Howard Palmer, the company has evolved over the years, but has remained true to its beginnings as a family-oriented organization. Today, the company provides residential and commercial electrical services in addition to new construction and fire alarm and security system services.

Palmer Electric Company celebrates 70 years in business. Left column images show the original 1951 headquarters on Jackson Avenue in Winter Park, FL, as well as vintage images of electricians at work, the Palmer Electric van, the Kissimmee storefront, and the lighting showroom. Right column images show Palmer Electric founders, the current headquarters at the same location, and a current Palmer Electric truck and van.

CEO Tom Beard started at Palmer Electric in 1971 as an accounting intern and celebrates his 50th year with the company this year. "The environment the founder created was the sense of family. He respected the employee as an individual, not a number. It really felt like home, and I've tried to maintain that," said Beard.

Over the years, Palmer Electric has provided services in multiple sectors, including electronics, pool service, and a subsidiary that made micro-computers for business in the early 1980's.

"Looking to the future, Palmer Electric will continue to meet the rapidly changing needs of homeowners, businesses, and contractors. These include electric cars, the need for houses to be wired for electric car chargers, and solar panel installation," said Beard.

The company is proud of its roots in Central Florida and still refers to the mission statement created by founder Howard Palmer in 1950, which includes their commitment "to provide safe, quality and reliable service as the true measure of thrifty value to all customers in the Palmer Electric marketplace."

Palmer Electric is a longtime member of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce and has held key roles in area non-profits and industry associations over the years. Beard credits their success in part to "a great number of residential and commercial customers who have known Palmer for decades" as well as a dedicated team.

Receptionist Pam Ternus has been with Palmer Electric for 24 years and has managed administrative aspects of almost every division of the company, as well as permitting. Ternus said, "When I started here, we were just like a family. I wouldn't think of leaving except to retire."

Based in Winter Park, FL, Palmer Electric is the leader in Orlando and Central Florida in residential and commercial electrical services, new construction, and low voltage services including fire alarm system installation and monitoring and security system installation and monitoring.

