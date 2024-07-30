Palmer Food Services and G&C Food Distributors Welcome Maureen Ballatori as Board Member/Advisor

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester-based Palmer Food Services and Syracuse-based G&C Food Distributors have welcomed Agency 29 Founder + CEO Maureen Ballatori as a Board Member/Advisor.

Palmer Food Services, a leader in food distribution and services, and G&C Food Distributors, known for its exceptional service and market reach, recognize Maureen's leadership in the food and beverage sector. This appointment underscores the impact and value she brings to the industry.

Maureen's strategic vision and innovative approach have been key drivers of success for numerous clients in the industry. Her new roles on the Board of Palmer Food Services and G&C Food Distributors will allow her to contribute her unique insights and experience to these organizations, furthering their commitment to excellence and growth.

"Maureen's deep understanding of the food and beverage sector, combined with her innovative approach to branding and marketing, makes her a tremendous asset to our Boards," said Kip Palmer, fifth-generation CEO of Palmer Food Services and the Palmer Family of Companies. "We are excited to have Maureen with us and look forward to the strategic insights and fresh perspectives she will bring to our organizations."

Palmer Foods is one of the longest-running family businesses in Rochester, NY, with a legacy of providing high-quality food products and services to clients across the Northeastern United States.

G&C Food Distributors has a strong reputation for its dedication to quality, service, and growth. With recent expansions into international markets, G&C continues to strengthen its position as a global leader. G&C also recently broke ground on a new 250,000 sq. ft. cold storage distribution center in Alachua, FL.

"Joining these boards is an incredible honor," said Maureen. "I'm passionate about the food industry and look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of these exceptional companies. I'm also very much looking forward to collaborating with my new board colleagues and the talented leadership teams at Palmer Foods and G&C."

Maureen's appointment comes at a pivotal time for both Palmer Food Services and G&C Food Distributors as they continue to expand their operations and explore new opportunities in the food and beverage market. Her strategic vision and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly play a crucial role in guiding these organizations toward a bright and successful future.

