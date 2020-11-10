Palmer Home for Children Continues 125th Anniversary Fundraising Efforts

HERNANDO, Miss., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 marks 125 years of service for Palmer Home for Children, a faith-based organization that provides a family and community to children in need regardless of race, gender or background.

"While this year has been unlike any other for all of us, Palmer Home has been blessed to remain steady. We're still working tirelessly to serve vulnerable children," says President and CEO Drake Bassett. "We've welcomed several new children into our care as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. It's a privilege to help these families in their moment of need."

The team at Palmer Home approaches care by employing what they call the "Whole Child Initiative," which takes a child's full story into consideration.

"Our team works to understand the impact trauma has on each child. We help them navigate challenges in such a way that they can truly thrive," says Sarah Hollis, SVP of engagement. "Palmer Home provides a safe, loving home and access to the best resources available, resulting in a holistic approach to each child's development."

Originally founded in Columbus, Mississippi, in 1895, Palmer Home and the services it offers have expanded over the years. In addition to traditional Campus Care, a residential program that pairs children with Christ-centered families in a safe environment, services now include Family Care, which serves infants and incarcerated mothers with the goal of reunification; Foster Care, where Palmer Home-certified foster parents provide a loving two-parent family to children in need; and Transitional Care, which helps young men and women ages 18 to 24 years old navigate adulthood, learn life skills and lead healthy, independent lives.

This year, the organization commemorated 125 years of service by way of a celebratory anniversary fundraising campaign.

"What we do wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our donors. As a 100% donation-based organization, we rely on those gifts," says Bassett. "God has provided for the children at Palmer Home for 125 years. It's humbling to see how He works through love and kindness of many donors."

The 125th-anniversary campaign will last through the remainder of 2020. All funds donated will go directly towards operational expenses, such as food, housing, education and counseling.

