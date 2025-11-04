Palmer Johnson Power Systems Acquires WHECO Los Angeles Location

Expanding Capabilities and Strengthening Service Reach in Southern California

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Johnson Power Systems (PJPS), a leading distributor and service provider of off-highway powertrain solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of the WHECO Los Angeles, CA location. This strategic expansion strengthens PJPS's presence on the West Coast, enhancing capabilities and expanding reach to better serve customers across Southern California and beyond.

LA Service Team

The acquisition brings together the trusted expertise and local reputation of WHECO's Los Angeles team with the deep technical resources and nationwide support of Palmer Johnson Power Systems. Customers can expect the same great people they've come to rely on, now backed by the extended capabilities, inventory, and service excellence that define the PJPS network.

"This acquisition represents an exciting next step for both teams," said Craig Swenson, COO & President at Palmer Johnson Power Systems. "We're combining decades of technical expertise and customer service experience under one roof to deliver even greater value and support to our customers."

Over the coming months, Palmer Johnson Power Systems will consolidate the operations of its existing Los Angeles location with the newly acquired WHECO facility. This transition will be carefully coordinated to ensure a seamless experience for customers, vendors, and employees. The unified Los Angeles operation will feature expanded service bays, improved logistics, and enhanced parts availability to meet growing regional demand.

"We're thrilled to welcome the WHECO Los Angeles team into the Palmer Johnson family," added Craig Swenson. "Together, we'll continue to deliver on our promise of providing industry-leading service and support while growing our footprint to better serve the markets that rely on us every day."

The combined Los Angeles operation is expected to be fully consolidated by the end of 2025

For more information about Palmer Johnson Power Systems and its nationwide service network, visit www.pjpower.com.

SOURCE Palmer Johnson Power Systems