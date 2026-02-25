Palmer Johnson Unites Family of Companies Under One Name to Simplify Customer Experience

Palmer Johnson Power Systems, Hamilton Power Solutions, and Continental Engines will now operate as Palmer Johnson.

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Johnson today announced that its family of companies will operate under a single name: Palmer Johnson. The change brings together Hamilton Power Solutions, Continental Engines, and Palmer Johnson Power Systems under one unified brand to simplify operations, strengthen brand clarity, and make it easier for customers to do business across products, services, and locations.

"This consolidation is about more than branding," Craig Swenson, COO said. "It's about delivering a better, simpler customer experience, reducing confusion, streamlining communication, and improving consistency in how we serve our customers."

Why This Change Is Being Made

By operating as Palmer Johnson, the company aims to:

Reduce confusion around who does what

Streamline communication and internal processes

Create a stronger, more recognizable brand

Make it easier to work with Palmer Johnson across products, services, and locations

Over the long term, the company said the consolidation will support more efficient service delivery and a clearer, more consistent customer experience.

What This Means for Customers

Service & Support

Existing contacts, relationships, and support channels remain the same.

Customers can continue working with the same people they know and trust.

Orders, Quotes, and Projects

About Palmer Johnson

Palmer Johnson delivers heavy-duty, off-highway and industrial powertrain and equipment solutions through sales, engineering, service and parts support across North America. The organization includes Palmer Johnson Power Systems (founded in 1977), which specializes in transmissions, axles and drivetrain components, operates seven sales and service branches, and runs volume OEM transmission and axle remanufacturing programs from its Madison, Wisconsin headquarters. Hamilton Power Solutions (founded in 1954) and Continental Engines (founded in 1968) together expand the company's engine and engineered-solutions capabilities, providing diesel and gaseous engine application expertise, engineered customer builds, value-added solutions for engines and generators, and full-service repair and maintenance in-shop and in the field for markets including agriculture, construction machinery, welders, compressors, material handling, pump/irrigation, forestry and mining. Palmer Johnson is an authorized distributor and service center for leading manufacturers and product lines including Twin Disc, ZF Off-Highway, Dana Spicer, Carraro, Funk, Wichita, Eaton Airflex, Deutz, Hatz, Isuzu, Scania, JCB and HD Hyundai.

