Palmer Lake Veterinary Hospital Moves to State-of-the-Art Facility

MONUMENT, Colo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Palmer Lake Veterinary Hospital moved from their old location to a brand new, 7,100 square foot veterinary hospital fully equipped with state-of-the-art fixtures and optimized for efficient workflow.

Their new facility features six exam rooms, a spacious lobby, a standalone surgical suite, outdoor turf area, office and break room spaces, a large treatment area and a standalone dental suite. Their surgical suite features a hydraulic surgery table, new surgery lights, plumbed oxygen and a modern anesthesia machine. The dental suite has two new wet tables to accommodate all patient needs. Additionally, they're equipped with an ultrasound machine and digital x-ray to ensure accurate diagnosis and advance the quality of care they're able to provide patients.

Palmer Lake Veterinary Hospital currently serves 1,675 clients and nearly 2,600 pets in the Monument community and surrounding areas. Their compassionate care team brings years of experience and are proud to offer nose-to-tail, comprehensive veterinary care. Their vast offerings include preventative wellness care, vaccines, surgical procedures, dental care, microchipping and more.

The team services canines and feline pets through every stage of life, from puppy and kitten care to senior wellness through end-of-life care. No matter what unique needs a patient has, Palmer Lake Veterinary Hospital works to develop a customized prevention or treatment plan that meets the pet and client's needs.

Palmer Lake Medical Director, Dr. Amanda Whited, expressed her excitement about the renovation. "We can now offer even better care to our patients in a peaceful environment, allowing for earlier diagnoses, faster healing and a top-quality experience for pet and patient alike."

Upgrading the facility is just one way Palmer Lake continues to provide leading care for pets in the Monument area. In addition to working with state-of-the-art equipment, the team of 10 have a philosophy centered around being a "high-tech/high-touch" practice, providing medicine in a warm, friendly, reassuring and professional environment.

New clients can receive $10 off their first visit. To learn more about Palmer Lake Veterinary Hospital or book an appointment, visit PalmerLakeVet.com.

About Palmer Lake: Palmer Lake Veterinary Hospital has been offering the highest standards of care and the best in customer service for more than 20 years. A "high-tech/high-touch" practice, Palmer Lake provides state-of-the-art medicine in a warm, friendly, reassuring, and professional environment. Palmer Lake can be found online at PalmerLakeVet.com and followed on Facebook at @PalmerLakeColoradoVet.

