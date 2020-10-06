Palmer Leasing Group receives 2019 PacLease Franchise of the Year Award for the United States
Palmer Leasing Group, part of family-owned Palmer Trucks, is receiving the 2019 Kenworth Franchise of the Year Award, along with a Gold Award for customer service from PacLease
Oct 06, 2020, 08:23 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Leasing Group, a PacLease franchise since 1981, is excited to announce its naming as 2019 U.S. Kenworth Franchise of the Year. The Franchise of the Year Award is an accomplishment earned through high-quality service and promotion of the PacLease network. Providing the Midwest and South with top-notch commercial truck rental, leasing, contract maintenance and fleet management services, the group has also received a Gold Award for PacLease Standards of Excellence.
Palmer Leasing Group General Manager Mark Fritcha comments, "It's an honor for our team to receive this Franchise of the Year award for 2019. We work hard to be good business partners with our customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois. I am privileged to lead our team and have the support of our owners and senior management team."
Palmer Leasing Group is a full-service lease and rental provider of Kenworth, "The World's Best" commercial trucks, as well as a contract maintenance provider for all makes of trucks and trailers. The team consists of nearly 100 employees from across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois.
As part of Palmer Trucks' several years of growth, Palmer Leasing Group has expanded to meet the ever-growing needs of the commercial truck market across the region. Fritcha adds, "We continue to innovate and offer new opportunities to our Palmer-Kenworth clients, utilizing the latest technology alongside the award-winning Kenworth product portfolio to meet the market's fluctuations day-in and day-out."
Palmer Leasing Group anticipates taking the operation to even greater heights, as the new Kenworth of Indianapolis-East facility will provide greater service levels for its customers beginning in 2021.
About Palmer Trucks, Inc. – Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® - The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 650 team members and a network of 12 dealerships. Founded in 2001, Palmer Power & Truck Equipment leads the region with upfit services and equipment for vocational work trucks as a division of Palmer Trucks. The company is an A+ -accredited-member of the Better Business Bureau.
Media Contact:
Cameron Nichols
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
SOURCE Palmer Trucks