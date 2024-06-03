Palmer Luckey Unveils the ModRetro Chromatic: The Ultimate Evolution in Handheld Gaming

PASADENA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModRetro proudly announces the launch of the Chromatic, the world's only pixel-accurate Game Boy® cartridge-compatible device. Combining nostalgic charm with modern construction, the Chromatic promises to redefine the retro gaming experience for enthusiasts and introduce a new generation to the joys of classic, simplified gaming.

"Creating the ultimate retro handheld console has been my passion for nearly seventeen years. The ModRetro Chromatic is my tribute to the form, technical excellence, and cultural impact of the beloved handheld device. With features like a sapphire cover for its custom LCD with identical pixel structure to the original device, and full compatibility with every Game Boy® title and accessory, the Chromatic is the first heirloom quality piece of gaming hardware; it's a masterpiece designed to last for decades. Despite my work in virtual reality and defense technology, my roots are in retro gaming. The Chromatic brings back the simplicity and joy of classic gaming."

The Chromatic features the only pixel-accurate Game Boy® cartridge-compatible display. This 160x144 pixel, 2.56-inch display behind a sapphire screen cover, offers unparalleled crispness and accuracy. Game art is shown as the creators originally intended and creates a time-machine-like experience.

Insights from CEO Torin Herndon

"Media has transformed dramatically over the past few decades. Though I am in my early thirties, I recall the days of rewinding cassettes and blowing dust out of game cartridges. Each device had a unique charm that made every interaction special. Today's technology often lacks this sense of engagement and mystery. The Chromatic is our way of bringing back the intentional and memorable experiences of the past forward into the future."

Bringing Back Simplified Gaming

The Chromatic appeals not only to retro gamers but also to a new generation seeking a stripped-down, simplified version of gaming. It harkens back to an era without microtransactions, where games stood the test of time without daily updates. This device offers a marketplace for indie developers to create and sell their games on cartridge-based media, ensuring they receive a fair share of the profits. ModRetro is committed to supporting indie developers, allowing them to apply to have their games manufactured and sold, fostering a new wave of creative and high-quality gaming content.

Exclusively Launching at the Classic Tetris World Championship

Join us for a livestream from the Pasadena Convention Center for a special Tetris tournament in collaboration with the Classic Tetris World Championships. Watch top Tetris players compete alongside a mystery celebrity in the inaugural ModRetro Tetris Championship.

Tickets to attend this exclusive event are limited. Secure your tickets now by visiting (https://checkout.conventions.leapevent.tech/eh/SoCal_Gaming_Expo). If you cannot attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on the Classic Tetris World Championships' YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 6:30 PM PT.

Experience the Chromatic at SoCal Gaming Expo

Purchase a ticket, and visit our booth at the SoCal Gaming Expo on June 8th and 9th to be among the first to experience the Chromatic. Preorder at our booth to receive an exclusive limited-edition shirt. Bring your Game Boy® and Game Boy Color® cartridges and rediscover the joy of retro gaming.

About ModRetro

ModRetro is dedicated to creating timeless, high-quality electronic devices that rekindle cherished memories. Our mission is to blend authentic nostalgic experiences with modern enhancements, ensuring unparalleled quality.

