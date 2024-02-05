Palmer Square Announces New Open Positions

News provided by

Palmer Square Capital Management

05 Feb, 2024, 14:12 ET

Growing investor base and product platform drive headcount growth

MISSION WOODS, Kan., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Square Capital Management, an asset management firm managing over $29 billion in assets today announced the addition of new open positions on the business development, investor relations, and investment team to expand and propel growth into 2024 and beyond.

After years of sustained growth and client retention, Palmer Square continues to methodically add resources across investment, operations, compliance, marketing, and business development.

Christopher D. Long, Chief Executive Officer of Palmer Square, stated: "After another compelling year for performance and asset growth coupled with a positive firm outlook going forward, we have decided to grow the team again in 2024. Adding additional experienced team members will allow us to continue servicing the broader investor community and generating investment performance consistent with our firm's history."

New positions include:

  • Investing: Real Estate - Vice President
  • Investing: Credit Analyst (London office)
  • Business Development: Vice President - Wealth Management/ Family Office
  • Business Development: Executive Director - Institutional
  • Client Group: Vice President - Investor Relations

Visit Palmer Square Capital Management on LinkedIn to learn more about each open position.

About Palmer Square Capital Management With offices in Kansas City, MO, and London, England, Palmer Square Capital Management manages portfolios of corporate credit, structured credit, and alternative credit strategies for a diverse set of clients across institutional investors, registered investment advisory firms, broker-dealers and high net worth individuals. As of November 30, 2023, Palmer Square managed approximately $29.3 billion in assets.

Visit www.palmersquarecap.com.

Media contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Palmer Square Capital Management

Also from this source

Palmer Square Capital Management Hires Industry Veteran Andy Wedderburn-Maxwell

Palmer Square Capital Management Hires Industry Veteran Andy Wedderburn-Maxwell

Palmer Square is excited to announce the hiring of Andy Wedderburn-Maxwell as a Managing Director based in New York. Given his depth of experience in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.