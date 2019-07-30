Palmer Trucks becomes an Extreme Trailers dealer in Indiana and Illinois
Palmer Trucks now carries world-class, premium aluminum trailers to complement the Kenworth brand in Terre Haute, Ind. And Effingham, Ill
Jul 30, 2019, 17:20 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Trucks, a regional, family-owned Kenworth dealer, is partnering with family-owned venture Extreme Trailers to provide customers of Terre Haute, Ind. And Effingham, Ill. with premium, flatbed trailer options. Extreme Trailers, established in 2016 with manufacturing in Dover, OH, provides innovative, long-lasting and lightweight aluminum trailers for commercial trucks. The introduction of Extreme Trailers' premium trailers to Palmer Trucks' portfolio strongly correlates with the Kenworth brand, thus providing a seamless pairing for long-term return-on-investment.
Palmer Trucks President Scott Nichols comments, "We are excited to partner with Extreme Trailers. As a family-owned business, they culturally complement Palmer Trucks. Quality, specialization and lightweight-construction are attributes that we see in the Extreme product line, which satisfy the needs and expectations of our Kenworth customers."
With exponential expansion since 2016, Extreme Trailers has taken a strong position in the marketplace with innovative patents both awarded and pending. The flatbed trailers now offered through Palmer Trucks feature easy-access brake and electrical systems, all-aluminum construction, Jost landing gear and standard Meritor brake equipment. Notably, the patented C-channel aluminum decking boosts durability and load capacity, while the lightweight design reduces tare weight by 1,000 to 1,800 pounds, depending upon the model.
Palmer Trucks sales representatives are now actively referring Extreme Trailers inquiries to its Terre Haute and Effingham stores. Interested parties can soon find more information on the Palmer Trucks website, Extreme Trailers website, as well as, a floor model at Kenworth of Indianapolis.
About Palmer Trucks, Inc. – Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, repair, parts retail and finance of Kenworth products. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The Palmer team of more than 600 members is dedicated to the highest levels of service, friendliness and integrity as a dealer of the Kenworth ® brand - The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Palmer Trucks is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.
About Extreme Trailers, LLC
Extreme Trailers, LLC is located in Dover, Ohio and is a leader in innovative design and high-quality manufacturing of equipment for the flatbed trailer market. Established in 2016 in Dover, Ohio, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: an innovative, patent-pending design trademarked as the X-Lite flatbed trailer, aluminum drop deck trailers, aluminum and steel dump products (frameless and frame type configuration), and custom designs. For more company information, visit www.extremetrailersllc.com.
