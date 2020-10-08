Palmer Trucks receives national workplace award from Women in Trucking

Corporate Training Coordinator Donna Woodson, an eight-year-veteran of the company, comments, "I stand by our core values, and believe the company does as well to create a safe and welcoming environment for all. Talent is recognized and team members inclusive of women are promoted from within. The family atmosphere, respect for all amongst the team and fairness shown to each other make Palmer Trucks a truly wonderful place to work. I'm thankful to call this organization my home."

Donna Woodson oversees the training and development of the organization's nearly 200 diesel technicians, coordinates travel and provides administrative support to both the service department and executive team. Woodson began her time at Palmer Trucks in the parts department at Indianapolis.

While diversity and inclusion apply to all facets of the business, they are emphasized as part of team members' development at Palmer Trucks. Corporate Internal Auditor Melissa Fondaw shares, "I have always felt like there is nothing I could not learn, I have always been given the opportunity to learn new tasks to increase my knowledge bank. I am just another member of the team with the Palmer/Nichols family. I have always had something to say and have always been given the opportunity to speak freely. Our customers are the best in the business; and even when we make mistakes, the freedom and support that we have as a team to make it right with the customer is one of the most important reasons why I am proud to be a part of this family."

Fondaw has been with the company for 28 years, and has been promoted from within from truck washing all the way to corporate accounting. The opportunities for a lifelong, rewarding career at Palmer Trucks are endless, and both Woodson and Fondaw are just two of many such stories.

Having more than 600 employees in Palmer's workforce spanning the Midwest and the South, all Palmer locations have enjoyed dedicated and talented, female team members throughout the decades. With nearly 80 women currently working for Palmer Trucks, diversity and inclusion to help facilitate a welcoming environment for all remains a top priority. President Scott Nichols adds, "We are honored to receive this award. Women continue to excel in our industry, especially Palmer Trucks. We are committed to creating a safe and pleasant environment that encourages all. Thanks to all the Palmer Trucks women that make a difference in our organization each and every day. We're glad you're on our team."

About Palmer Trucks, Inc. – Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® - The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 650 team members and a network of 12 dealerships. Founded in 2001, Palmer Power & Truck Equipment leads the region with upfit services and equipment for vocational work trucks as a division of Palmer Trucks. The company is an A+ -accredited-member of the Better Business Bureau.

Media Contact:

Cameron Nichols

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Palmer Trucks

Related Links

http://www.palmertrucks.com/

