Palmer's® Hosts Cacao Vibez Event to Celebrate Launch of New Cocoa Butter Formula + Biotin Length Retention Hair System

The experiential event infused cacao at every touchpoint – from design hues to table scaping and color palette, to the curated menu and floral arrangements. Guests included Palmer's Stylist Ambassador Gabrielle Corney, actress Antonia Gentry from the hit Netflix show Ginny & Georgia, and beauty & lifestyle influencers.

Gentry has been publicly vocal about her journey of self-love and hair love. The buzzing actress has spoken to major outlets such as Ellen, Refinery 29, Nylon and E! about her hair journey. Now, she celebrates her natural hair and strives to set an example for other women and young girls to follow suit – making her participation at the event a natural fit – as the new Palmer's collection sets out to deliver strong, beautiful, healthy hair for all curl patterns & textures.

The new Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula + Biotin Length Retention collection fully strengthens hair with powerhouse natural protectants that help block fragileness, brittleness and split ends, allowing hair to achieve its optimal length. It's created for all curl patterns & textures and is silicone free. A complete regimen, the eleven-piece collection includes maintenance, stylers and treatments and is available at Walmart, CVS and Amazon.

At the event, stylist Gabrielle Corney set the stage with an inspiring demonstration that tackled curly hair hacks, tips and time-saving shortcuts using the new haircare system. Palmer's will host an Instagram Live featuring Corney and Gentry in the coming weeks, where the duo will discuss self-love, beauty and all things hair, which can be streamed on Palmer's Instagram page.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co. is a family owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 180 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's® is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success.

To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com, Facebook , Twitter, Instagram .

