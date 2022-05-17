Palmetto and Quinn Residences Launch First Renewable Energy Build-to-Rent Community in the Carolinas

Partnership marks Palmetto's entry into the build-to-rent and single-family rental community development sectors

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a clean energy platform leveraging proprietary technology designed to drive the adoption of renewable energy like solar power , announced today that they will provide solar panels for Quinn Residences' first renewable energy build-to-rent community, Durham Farms, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This partnership marks the launch of Palmetto's offerings in the build-to-rent (BTR) and single-family rental (SFR) community development sectors. This is yet another example of Palmetto's ongoing work to give all households clean energy access and Quinn Residences' commitment to providing high-quality, durable, and sustainably built homes.

Durham Farms has 50 of its 207 homes built, with an estimated completion date of January 2023 for the entire community. In addition to Palmetto solar panels, Quinn Residences is also equipping its properties with electric vehicle charging stations and smart technology, which includes water leak sensors, WiFi-controlled thermostats and light switches, and smart locks and doorbells. Once completed, the solar panels in the Durham Farms community will offset an estimated 1,247 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

"Quinn Residences understands the urgency and value in transitioning to the clean energy future that Palmetto works toward every day. We are honored to work with the Quinn team to power Durham Farms as both companies work to foster more sustainable communities," said Chris Kemper, Palmetto Chairman, Founder and CEO. "By partnering with community developers, we can impact entire communities rather than one home at a time."

"As a build-to-rent company, we have a commitment to our residents and investors to not only provide best-in-class homes, but to also go beyond what is expected of us," said Richard Ross, Quinn Residences CEO. "By outfitting our communities with solar technology, we are reducing our carbon footprint, supplying clean energy to our residents, and providing cost-effective measures that minimize electrical usage. We remain dedicated to finding new environmentally friendly solutions as we elevate Quinn toward a more sustainable future."

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a clean energy platform, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . Palmetto believes that choosing clean energy sources is a right, not a privilege. Palmetto is leading the call for a New Utility Revolution , which is focused on the democratization of energy. The Company continues to innovate with proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company with teammates throughout the United States. Palmetto's Get-Solar, Give-Solar program provides underserved communities with access to solar energy systems. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

About Quinn Residences

With over 3,000 homes across 21 communities in its portfolio, Quinn Residences is a privately held real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating dedicated single-family rental communities located primarily in the Southeastern United States. Quinn develops exceptional neighborhoods believing that better living starts with a great neighborhood, fantastic amenities, and a no-maintenance way of life. For more information, visit https://live-quinn.com/ , call 866-784-6673 (866- QUINNRE), or email [email protected].

