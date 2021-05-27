Palmetto Announces New Benefits to Enhance Employee Experience

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced a new suite of company benefits for its fully-distributed staff. Dubbed 'The Palmetto Experience' these benefits are designed to complement Company culture by providing job perks that excite and inspire staff as well as attract top talent as the company continues its rapid growth.

In addition to current benefits of stock options, comprehensive healthcare coverage, pre-tax spending accounts, telehealth and pet coverage, the new benefits are being phased in over the next two months. Those new benefits include: a four day work week, a mandatory annual 10-day paid time off recharge sabbatical, unlimited time off, paid family leave up to 14 weeks, holiday time off (Dec 23-Jan 4), a student loan repayment program, and professional development reimbursement. In addition, Palmetto is continuing its work-from-home policy for all employees and providing a monthly stipend to design and maintain a functioning home office.

"We have significant long-term goals to achieve. To get there we have to have the best possible team and culture. It's critical to not only create a fostering environment for ideation, creativity and execution," stated Chris Kemper , founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto."Ensuring a work-life balance is critical for longevity of our teammates. Expanding our employee benefits is a step forward on that leadership path."

"Palmetto has harnessed the disruption of the pandemic to innovate a new, exceptional employee experience," stated Michelle Stallings , Chief People Officer at Palmetto. "The addition of these benefits reinforces that commitment and focuses on delivering a positive, cohesive professional environment that meets individuals' needs."

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Currently, Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully-distributed company. For more information please visit www.palmetto.com .

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

843-531-5532

SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.palmetto.com

