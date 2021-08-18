Palmetto Announces SOC2 Type1 Certification Completion

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced that the Company has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC)2 Type 1 Compliance Certification. The achievement reinforces Palmetto's commitment to system controls and design suitability for a service organization relevant to Security, Availability, Confidentiality and Processing Integrity as set forth by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Palmetto is currently scheduled for its initial six-month audit to determine SOC2 Type 2 Certification in January 2022.

"It is critical that our customers and partners - current and future - recognize our commitment to excellence in the clean energy marketplace," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "SOC2 Certification provides that technical reinforcement. Palmetto employees and partners have the professional integrity to ensure that long-term compliance and standards of SOC are continually met."

SOC2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the AICPA, which specifies how organizations should manage customer data. By completing the certification, organizations are assuring customers, financial partners and vendors that strict data controls are in place and effective safeguards are consistently practiced.

Jared Wray , Palmetto Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, continued, "SOC certification exemplifies the maturity of Palmetto and where we are going as an energy marketplace - and that we are a long-term player in this evolving industry."

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate electricity cost savings by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

