Palmetto Bay Expands Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Financing Options for Homeowners

Innovative PACE financing by industry leader Home Run Financing covers hurricane hardening,

septic-to-sewer conversions, flood protections, energy efficiency home upgrades

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The village of Palmetto Bay has approved Home Run Financing to offer Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) as a home-improvement financing option for property owners. PACE covers hurricane hardening home improvements as well as energy efficiency projects. In Miami-Dade County, where Palmetto Bay is located, and other places where approved by local governments, this financing option also covers septic-to-sewer conversions and flood protection improvements, including seawalls, that can reduce a homeowner's flood insurance premiums.

An early PACE adopter, Palmetto Bay voted unanimously to expand PACE to include industry leader Home Run Financing, at the request of a homeowner.

"In Palmetto Bay, we believe that strong communities are built by empowering residents to shape the future of their own homes," said Mayor Karyn Cunningham. "By expanding PACE to include Home Run Financing, we are opening the door to a new generation of sustainable, resilient, and energy-smart living. This partnership reflects our vision of a village where innovation strengthens every household, where families have access to the tools they need to thrive, and where our commitment to the future is matched by real action today. Together, we're not just improving homes — we're investing in a stronger, more resilient Palmetto Bay for decades to come."

Palmetto Bay has now approved all residential PACE providers to operate locally, as have most cities in Miami-Dade County.

"Having options of several PACE providers is good for the community, because when providers compete, homeowners get to choose the best fit for them," said Robert Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing. "I'm glad Palmetto Bay homeowners now have access to more options to finance important home-improvement upgrades that can benefit the entire community."

A 2024 study by Yale University and the University of North Carolina concluded that PACE "democratizes access to credit" for homeowners in Florida. "Especially for middle- and moderate-income households, PACE financing can make the difference for being able to make essential home upgrades," Giles remarked.

Significant legislation became active in the state of Florida in 2024, enhancing consumer protections including ability to pay, added reporting requirements, and two new improvement categories (flood mitigation and septic to sewer conversions). The legislation appointed the state's Auditor General as regulator.

Statewide, more than 15,000 homes have been improved with Home Run Financing, creating almost 3,400 jobs and contributing an investment of $376 million of private capital to the state. The home upgrades from all residential PACE financing in Florida have significantly increased community resiliency. They represent $3.4 billion in avoided disaster losses and $882 million in avoided relocation costs.

With the addition of Palmetto Bay, Home Run Financing now serves 24 cities, towns, and villages in Miami-Dade County, as well as unincorporated areas of the county. Statewide, HRF is available in more than 180 municipalities in 20 Florida counties.

Learn more about PACE at www.homerunfinancing.com or in Spanish at https://es.homerunfinancing.com/.

About Home Run Financing

Home Run Financing offers daily bilingual customer support at 800-231-6991 and can help connect homeowners with local approved contractors. The company is also signing up, training and certifying more contractors who want to grow their business by offering PACE financing. Home Run Financing offers PACE financing in more than 180 cities and towns in Florida.

Program Administrator: PACE Funding Group, LLC dba Home Run Financing – www.homerunfinancing.com – Tel 1-844 USE PACE – CA DFPI License 60DBO-91769

Contact: Severn Williams, 510-336-9566, [email protected]

SOURCE Home Run Financing