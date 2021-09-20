Palmetto Goodwill Announces New CEO

The hiring of Itzkowitz signals a new era for Palmetto Goodwill, where focus will be on expanding community partnerships, growing resources and mission services, and continuing financial sustainability. "Itzkowitz is exactly what Palmetto Goodwill needs right now," said Chris Harvey, chair of the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors. "He is an accomplished Goodwill leader, innovative nonprofit executive, and his vision is perfectly aligned with Palmetto Goodwill's efforts to grow mission. The board is excited to see his impact, as well as grateful for the stellar guidance of Lorna Utley during this executive transition."

Itzkowitz currently serves as the chief member advancement officer at Goodwill Industries International (GII), a network of 156 local nonprofit Goodwill organizations across the United States and Canada. At GII, Itzkowitz has engaged Goodwill network leaders in driving commitment, accountability, and traction for the purpose of delivering growth to their business and mission operations. He has been instrumental in helping leaders across the network drive more margin, and regularly collaborates to advance best practices and ensure the effective delivery of mission services.

Itzkowitz has received numerous professional recognitions, including the GII Advocacy Leader Award and named the Arkansas Business Nonprofit Executive of the Year. He was past Board of Directors Chair for GII, the governor-appointed chair for the Arkansas Workforce Development Board's Strategic Planning Committee, and Co-founder of the Arkansas Autism Foundation. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami in International Finance and Marketing.

Itzkowitz expects to spend a great deal of time initially listening to and learning from Palmetto Goodwill stakeholders, but he's also eager to work with staff to shape the vision and deliver tangible results. "Brian will be a wonderful next leader for Palmetto Goodwill," stated Utley. "He has extensive experience in the Goodwill movement, specifically with donated goods and mission services. He will build on the foundation the team has created and our clients, employees, stakeholders and the community will benefit."

About Palmetto Goodwill

Palmetto Goodwill is a non-profit social enterprise whose mission is to help people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work. In operation since 1979, Palmetto Goodwill operates 31 thrift stores/donation centers, 12 Career Opportunity Centers and 14 commercial contracts to support its mission throughout its 18-county territory. To learn more visit palmettogoodwill.org.

SOURCE Palmetto Goodwill

Related Links

https://palmettogoodwill.org/

