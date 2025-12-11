Palmetto Onboards High-Impact Leadership to Guide Next Phase of Hypergrowth

Company appoints Hilary Lerner as Chief People Officer and NBA champion Shane Battier as Chief Culture Advisor as it accelerates scale, expands Charlotte HQ, and completes strategic acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, the consumer energy platform accelerating America's transition to clean energy, today announced a series of leadership and strategic milestones that signal the company's next phase of rapid growth. Together, these moves underscore Palmetto's commitment to building a world-class team, a resilient culture, and a category-defining platform for consumer energy management.

The announcements include:

Hilary Lerner appointed Chief People Officer (formerly NBA, Teamworks)

(formerly NBA, Teamworks) Shane Battier named Chief Culture Advisor (NBA champion, investor, leadership advisor)

(NBA champion, investor, leadership advisor) Acquisition of The Cool Down , a leading clean-lifestyle media platform

, a leading clean-lifestyle media platform Significant expansion of Palmetto's Charlotte headquarters, including new roles across people, operations, tech, and customer experience

Building the Team and Culture for Scale

Hilary Lerner, Palmetto's new Chief People Officer, will lead the company's global people strategy, overseeing talent development, culture, organizational design, and leadership enablement. Known for guiding companies through periods of hypergrowth and operational transformation, Lerner brings a deep track record of building high-performing teams grounded in clarity, accountability, and purpose.

"Palmetto is entering a pivotal phase, and our people are the engine powering that acceleration," said Hilary Lerner. "My focus is building the talent, culture, and clarity we need to scale with intention — and with heart."

Joining Lerner is Shane Battier, celebrated NBA champion, analytics-driven strategist, investor, and motivational leader. As Chief Culture Advisor, Battier will work closely with senior leadership and the People team to strengthen the connective tissue of Palmetto's culture as the company scales.

"Great teams win on shared values, trust, and a culture that brings out the best in people," said Shane Battier. "Palmetto is cultivating exactly that kind of environment. I'm excited to help shape a workplace where people feel connected, inspired, and empowered to excel."

Charlotte Expansion: Investing in a Talent-Rich Innovation Hub

To support its growing platform, Palmetto is significantly expanding its Charlotte headquarters, with projected increases in headcount and office footprint over the next 12 months. New hires will bolster people & culture, operations, technology, customer experience; reinforcing Charlotte as a major center of clean energy innovation and talent.

Acquisition of The Cool Down: Bringing Trusted Consumer Insights Into the Platform

Last month, Palmetto acquired The Cool Down, a leading clean-lifestyle media platform reaching millions of Americans seeking practical advice on sustainability and home energy choices. Integrating The Cool Down's trusted consumer insights with Palmetto's clean-tech solutions will help more households understand their energy options — and act on them.

The acquisition reflects Palmetto's long-standing commitment to making the clean energy transition simple, transparent, and equitable for all consumers.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is the leading consumer energy platform accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. As a one-stop shop for lowering utility bills, Palmetto provides a simple, digital-first experience that makes reliable and affordable clean energy accessible to everyone.

At the heart of Palmetto's platform is a marketplace that connects consumers with trusted partners across solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances; coupled with convenient financing options, Palmetto enables millions of households to save money, gain resilience, and achieve energy independence.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Palmetto is a triple-bottom-line company that prioritizes people, planet, and profit in every aspect of its operations. Its Get Solar, Give Solar program funds renewable energy access for underserved communities worldwide.

