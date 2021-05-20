Palmetto Strengthens Executive Team Naming Natalya Davick as Chief Financial Officer and Eric Hadley as Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, announced today that Natalya Davick and Eric Hadley have joined Palmetto as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"), respectively. These welcomed personnel additions are driven by the Company's continued rapid growth.

An accomplished senior financial and operational executive, Natalya will lead all aspects of Palmetto's finance and accounting efforts. Natalya is a respected Silicon Valley veteran with 20 years of leadership experience across leading consumer technology companies, including Google, Twitter, SoFi and, most recently, Postmates. Natalya's deep expertise in steering companies through multiple stages of growth will be critical to Palmetto's strategic efforts to accelerate market share and maximize return on invested capital.

With a reputation for transforming global marketing organizations sensitive to hyper-local market needs and building consumer brands, Eric will lead all aspects of the Company's marketing efforts, including defining and executing market strategies, brand growth, demand generation and communications. Eric most recently served as Executive Vice President of Marketing for iHeartMedia, and previously as President of Mission Marketing & Advertising, CRO of The Weather Company and various marketing GM roles at Microsoft. In addition to his marketing acumen, Eric has developed an expertise in driving revenue-generating marketing campaigns that encapsulate a company's mission, culture and customer experiences.

"The expansion of our executive team and organizational capabilities - especially in finance and marketing - are key to driving continued revenue growth and increasing market share," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Both Natalya and Eric are skilled and seasoned professionals in understanding their specific disciplines through a technological lens. This will play a key factor in Palmetto's business strategy as we expand our consumer platform to an energy marketplace, offering a plethora of clean energy alternatives for consumers everywhere. Welcome Natalya and Eric."

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source energy from renewable resources should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Current partners include Solar Sister and Nature Conservancy. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

843-531-5532

SOURCE Palmetto