Palms Casino Resort Opens The Spa and The Salon at Palms

A sure standout that sets all other Vegas salon and spas apart is The Salon's partnership with esteemed leading celebrity hair stylist and hair extension specialist, Priscilla Valles . Best known for her work with Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Priscilla will be offering her elite services to guests of the Palms and beyond for the very first time. Whether getting a full-set of hair extensions, a blowout, makeup application or gel manicure, Priscilla has hand-picked her team to ensure the ultimate experience from start to finish.

"'The Salon'" is my first, and these stylists are going to be 'extensions' of myself and my years of hard work! I'm teaching them all my secrets, so 'The Salon' will have a great deal of influence on extension care," says Priscilla. "They will be going through extensive training with me on every extension method – extension removal, color, haircut and styling, followed by training from Redken (L'ORÉAL) and Davines Educators. I really want our clients to have the celebrity glam experience."

The signature treatment menu features massages, reiki, facials and body treatments that incorporate aromatherapy, and chakra balance. Standout services include Signature Crystal Treatments based on your specific zodiac sign. Each treatment (Enlightening, Reigniting, Elevating, Grounding Based) is customized by an individual's energy. Based on the ancient cultures of the Orient, Arabia, India and the Mediterranean, each massage and facial will align with a greater state of balance. The Spa will also offer Oracle Reflection and Chakra Balancing which begin with a 7-card Tarot card spread and concludes with a crystal healing to help restore alignment and balance.

The Spa also features a healthy menu with coffees, pressed juices, diet-friendly (yes Keto!) and light snacks, leafy green options and cocktails (detox to retox!) which guests can order to the spa and enjoy in the social lounge areas.

The Spa at the Palms was designed with an alternative bohemian zen palette of warm natural tones. Walnut and driftwood accents are complemented by abundant greenery, clean chrome finishes, modern lighting accents, inspired artwork and fresh water features. With the opening of The Spa and The Salon, Palms is encouraging travelers to take their own unique wellness route, giving them the ability to rejuvenate their body & holistic spirit or take part in the excitement of KAOS.

The Spa and Salon are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. The Fitness Center is also open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. please visit: https://www.palms.com/see-and-do/wellness/spa-at-palms or call 702.942.6866.

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort has been heralded as one of Las Vegas' "must see" gaming and entertainment destinations since its opening in 2001. Following its acquisition by Station Casinos in 2016, the iconic property is now undergoing a $690 million renovation that will touch virtually every aspect of the property and yet again transform Palms into Las Vegas' most elevated destination by creating a mix of classic Vegas hospitality and extraordinary new art, culinary, music and entertainment experiences featuring world-class partnerships. These partnerships include industry-leading nightlife and entertainment companies such as Clique Hospitality and Live Nation, as well as celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Marc Vetri. Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. To learn more about the Palms and its transformation, visit www.palms.com or connect with us on social via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Alex Acuna

Palms Casino Resort

alex.acuna@palms.com

702.942.6843

Vanessa Veltre

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

vanessa@alisonbrodmc.com

palms@alisonbrodmc.com

212.230.1800

SOURCE Palms Casino Resort

Related Links

http://www.palms.com

