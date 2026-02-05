Live Selling App Provides a Home for Sellers Who Want More Than a Buy It Now Option

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you built your business when online auctions were the main event, you already know what's changed: the world's most popular auction platforms shifted their business models toward "Buy Now" listings, auctions were deprioritized, discovery became harder, and sellers increasingly felt like they were selling to a system instead of to real collectors.

As auctions fade on other traditional platforms, Palmstreet has emerged as the go-to home for sellers who still believe in the power of competitive bidding.

Rather than abandoning auctions, Palmstreet evolved a model that many legacy platforms deemed insignificant - rebuilding it for the way collectibles actually sell today through community, live engagement, and modern tools. That evolution has driven a growing migration of sellers who prefer the auction model and are actively choosing Palmstreet as their primary marketplace.

Palmstreet is rebuilding auctions for the way collectibles actually sell today: community + live energy + modern tools - without giving up the proven listing-style auction format that originally defined online selling.

"For years, auctions were treated as insignificant by platforms that moved on to faster, transactional models," said Chen Li, CEO & Founder of Palmstreet. "We took the opposite approach - evolving the auction experience instead of abandoning it. As a result, sellers who still believe in competitive bidding are flocking to Palmstreet. We credit that growth to building a live-selling marketplace rooted in real community engagement and continuous feedback from the sellers and buyers who use it every day."

Built for Sellers Who Miss "Real Auction Sites"

Fashion, collectibles, and lifestyle are not ordinary categories. They are driven by:

Trust and reputation

Real-time price discovery

Collectors who want to watch, ask questions, and compete

Palmstreet is built for that reality — and has become the destination where auctions once again thrive. Sellers can run:

1) Live-Stream Auctions (the new money-maker)

Bring back the rush of the auction floor - with buyers watching and bidding in real time.

Why sellers choose Palmstreet:

Sell to an engaged audience, not just passive traffic

Create urgency and momentum when multiple collectors want the same lot

when multiple collectors want the same lot

(condition, grading, provenance, comps) Turn trust into higher bids because buyers can see both the item and the seller

Power features built for serious sellers:

Control bid increments and auction duration

Optional snipe mode to keep bidding fair and competitive

to keep bidding fair and competitive Run auctions inside your live show to add variety and lift conversion

2) Listing-Style Auctions (the classic format, rebuilt)

Prefer the traditional format? Palmstreet also supports long-form listing auctions designed for collectible inventory - giving auctions a permanent home again.

Long-Form Auctions let you:

List items for multiple days for maximum exposure

Set starting bids , reserve prices , and buy-it-now

, , and Reach serious collectors without needing to be live all the time

The Difference: Palmstreet Is Community-First (Not System-First)

As other marketplaces, such as TikTok and Whatnot, optimized for speed, scale, and instant checkout, auctions were pushed aside. Palmstreet took the opposite approach — designing a live-selling marketplace built on community engagement and continuous community feedback.

On Palmstreet:

Buyers follow sellers and return specifically for auctions

Sellers build recognition and momentum over time

Product features evolve based on how the community actually sells and buys

There is real human support when you need help

Who Palmstreet Auctions Are For

Palmstreet auctions are built for sellers who:

Sell fashion, collectibles, and lifestyle categories

Want a platform where auctions are the priority

Prefer a community-driven selling experience

Are looking for the new long-term home for auctions

About Palmstreet

Palmstreet is a live shopping marketplace where passionate sellers connect with highly engaged buyers through video, community, and real-time commerce. Built around trust, transparency, and human connection, Palmstreet has become the go-to home for modern auctions, helping sellers grow sustainable businesses while creating shopping experiences collectors love.

For more information please visit: www.palmstreet.app

