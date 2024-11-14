Palmstreet Expands Offerings Beyond Plants, Introducing Reptile Sales to Its Nature-Driven Marketplace

Diversifying its Live-Selling Platform, Palmstreet Now Includes Reptiles in its Lineup, Enhancing its Nature-Focused Marketplace with Live Animal Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet (https://palmstreet.app/), the one-stop live-selling marketplace for plants, crystals, pottery and decor is now expanding its offerings to reptiles. Beginning November 14th, Palmstreet is introducing geckos to their varied catalog of small-business commerce. This expansion into the live pet market marks new enterprise opportunities for the platform's independent sellers. Palmstreet is revolutionizing the online live animal market as one of the first regulated reptile-sale platforms. Gecko prices range from $100 - $1,500+, sold by trusted sellers located on the marketplace or through real-time interactive streams.

The online sale of geckos has been a widely unregulated business, but not anymore. Palmstreet is committed to the safety and welfare of all plants and animals sold on their platform. Palmstreet works closely with the top live animal shipping companies in the industry to ensure any geckos sold on the platform will be delivered with care and in good health. They provide a safe, secure place to purchase, processing all of the transactions and guaranteeing the live arrival of all reptiles. Sold on the marketplace or through interactive streams, geckos without lineage start selling in the $100 range, while those with highly desirable morphs or unique traits can fetch $1,500+. Geckos are just the beginning of Palmstreet's new venture into live reptile sales.

"Palmstreet is more than a plant-selling platform," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "After listening to our Palmstreet sellers and buyers, our expansion into reptile-selling ushers in a transformative era in upholding their needs while diversifying our community. Our trusted sellers are the backbone of the app, and this unique gecko buying/selling experience grants more business opportunities allowing us to continue to see our people and platform prosper."

Fueled by a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, Palmstreet's launch into reptile-selling welcomes in a new population of over 40 sellers, continuing the app's reach into all areas of nature-driven commerce. Keep up to date with new releases, and stay tuned for more reptile additions to become available for purchase in the future on the Palmstreet app available for free download on iOS and Google Play. New members enjoy benefits such as free shipping on their first three orders, a 10% discount coupon, and a $5 plant credit for their first purchase.

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit: www.palmstreet.app

