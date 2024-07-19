Palmstreet Launches Groundbreaking "Purge" Feature, Transforming the Live Selling and Shopping Marketplace Experience with Limited-Time Deals and Real-Time Interactions

New "Palmstreet Purge" Feature Enhances Buyer Savings with Exclusive Deals and Helps Sellers Efficiently Manage Inventory and Increase Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet (https://palmstreet.app/), the cutting-edge live-selling marketplace for plants, crystals, pottery and decor, announces the launch of its latest feature, Palmstreet Purge. The new Palmstreet Purge feature offers exclusive selling events, deals and purge-only items from favorite sellers, available for a limited time. Shoppers can purchase these exclusive bundles in real time until they sell out or the event timer expires. Palmstreet is known for its immersive live-selling platform that allows users to engage directly with trusted sellers through real-time interactive streams. Established as a vibrant community hub for enthusiasts seeking rare and exotic plants, artisanal pottery and more, Palmstreet Purge adds a layer of excitement, ensuring continuous engagement and entertainment for users. By offering exceptional deals while cultivating its community, Palmstreet continues to transform the live-selling marketplace, making it more captivating, convenient and community-driven than ever before.

Savings during Purge events vary, but the most recent average price per Purge order was $35 across the crystals, plants and pottery categories. All live sellers on Palmstreet are approved to participate in the Purge feature. Out of over 600 approved sellers, about 125 go live and purge once a week, with an additional 150 sellers conducting a single purge weekly. Sellers utilize the Purge feature to manage inventory efficiently, allowing them to offload old stock or introduce new inventory without the extensive effort required to set up a live show. Currently, sellers typically purge at least once per week, often on weekends, but there is no limit on how often a seller can have a Purge event.

Key Features of Palmstreet Purge:

Real-Time Product Releases: No more refreshing threads - you will see products in real time as they're released and purchased.

High-quality Visuals: High-quality images and videos will make buying much easier. Talk and tag is conveniently separated and will not distract you from the item.

Have Fun with Comments: No more comment filtering, delays, or account freezes like on Facebook. Purchases are processed in real time, directly in the app!

"The Palmstreet Purge is a game-changer for both buyers and sellers," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "For sellers, it provides an effective way to manage excess inventory and showcase special items outside of their regular live streams. Buyers benefit from the assurance that they have secured exclusive deals without the uncertainty of traditional bidding. This feature not only enhances the individual selling and shopping experiences but also strengthens the bond between our community members, making Palmstreet a truly dynamic and engaging marketplace."

Palmstreet Seller Testimonials:

"Purge has been a fantastic way to showcase plants that deserve more focus than a quick live show. We've seen a significant increase in sales and followers thanks to this feature. Just another reason we LOVE Palmstreet!"

"Purge is perfect for sharing additional items outside of our live streams. The user-friendly interface makes it easy for both sellers and buyers, providing a great new purchasing option for everyone. Whether you're new to Palmstreet or a seasoned business owner, Purge is amazing!"

With prices ranging from $20 to $200+, Palmstreet is a comprehensive platform that not only caters to a variety of budgets and facilitates buying and selling but also provides unique insights into the care of rare and exotic plants. Users can tune in to live, allowing shoppers to engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products and proper care and see demonstrations. This dynamic environment enables customers to discover unique items and connect with sellers on a personal level, finding the perfect products for their homes and lifestyles.

The Palmstreet app is available for free download on iOS and Google Play. New members enjoy benefits such as free shipping on their first three orders, a 10% discount coupon, and a $5 plant credit for their first purchase.

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit: www.palmstreet.app

