Palmstreet Launches "Grow 8 Billion Plants" Campaign to Address The Impact of Overpopulation with Initiative to Mitigate Global Environmental Crises

Live Shopping Platform Launches Campaign to Combat Overpopulation and Environmental Challenges in Hopes of Planting for a Better Tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of overpopulation and environmental degradation, Palmstreet ( https://palmstreet.app/ ), a leading platform for live plant shopping and selling, has announced the launch of its Grow 8 Billion Plants ' campaign. The app, serving as a one-stop shop for buying and selling plants, crystals, handmade pottery and decor, began this initiative to inform mankind about the impact the growing population has on society and our natural environment. More than just a live selling platform, Palmstreet is a full-scale engaged community of plant enthusiasts with a wealth of knowledge and resources, assisting each other's home ecosystems and collections to thrive. The "Grow 8 Billion Plants'' campaign amplifies Palmstreet's commitment to promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship, encouraging as a whole society, plant sellers and hobbyists to propagate more plants for the foreseeable future to help mitigate substantial environmental changes to protect and restore the Earth to its natural state.

"At Palmstreet, we believe in the power of plants to transform not just our homes, but the entire planet," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "With the 'Grow 8 Billion Plants' initiative, we aim to reduce carbon footprints, improve air quality, and create green spaces that support biodiversity and well-being. It begins with us. This platform provides an educational umbrella for those interested in collecting and contributing to the sustainability goal. Users can learn about plants, plant benefits, and how they will impact their health and environment. We have the best, most informed plant sellers in the world. It's important for us that plants simply do not stop at home decor or hobbyists. Collective actions can lead to significant change where we can cultivate a greener, more resilient world."

According to the most recent United Nations' population report , the current world population is 8 billion and is projected to reach a staggering 9.7 billion by 2050. This rapid increase presents numerous environmental challenges including, increased air pollution, a higher incidence of respiratory and skin diseases, and a greater frequency of natural disasters worldwide. The potential impact of overpopulation is at the forefront for Palmstreet as this means more people are competing for fewer resources. In response to these challenges and to help sustain the planet, Palmstreet's solution is to encourage humanity to grow more plants. The benefits of growing and maintaining plants, both indoors and outdoors, are extensive and include: producing oxygen, improving air quality, providing energy and food sources, participating in soil formation, creating habitats and maintaining the natural material cycles we need to sustain the planet.

Palmstreet invites everyone to join its effort to grow 8 billion plants, one for each person on Earth. To participate, simply acquire a plant from a nearby nursery or friend, download the Palmstreet app, take a picture of your plant within the app and share it with the platform's community.

How to Participate in the Grow 8 Billion Plants initiative:

Download the Palmstreet App: Available on iOS and Google Play , the app offers a seamless live shopping experience for plants, crystals, and handmade pottery. New member benefits include free shipping on the first three orders, a 10% off coupon, and a $5 credit to be used on your first purchase.

Participate in live shows hosted by trusted sellers, engage with the community, and learn more about the benefits of different plants and their impact.

Share Your Progress: Use the app to share updates, tips, and stories with fellow plant enthusiasts, fostering a supportive and interactive community.

Participate in live shows hosted by trusted sellers, engage with the community, and learn more about the benefits of different plants and their impact. Share Your Progress: Use the app to share updates, tips, and stories with fellow plant enthusiasts, fostering a supportive and interactive community.

"We wholly understand that this undertaking may not be achieved in just one generation. It is a long-lasting legacy project and commitment. This effort not only enhances our immediate surroundings, but also contributes to a global effort to combat climate change and protect our natural ecosystems." ~Continues Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet.

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit: www.palmstreet.app .

