Palo Alto Health Sciences Appoints Dean Sawyer as President and Chief Executive Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. (PAHS) announced today that it appointed Dean Sawyer as President and Chief Executive Officer. PAHS markets Freespira®, the drug-free digital therapeutic that significantly reduces or eliminates the symptoms of panic disorder, panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorder in only 28 days.

Dean is a healthcare industry veteran and digital health pioneer with nearly three decades of progressive leadership experience for venture-backed startups in the pharmaceutical, digital health, medical device, AI and electronic health record space. Dean brings additional experience as a trusted partner and advisor for venture capital firms and startup incubators and accelerators.



Notable roles include the Co-Founder and CEO of Sentrian, an artificial intelligence company in the remote patient monitoring space seeking to eliminate all preventable hospitalizations, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptus Health, where he helped commercialize one of the first mobile decision support tools for medical professionals and one of the first digital sales channels in the pharmaceutical industry, and Vice President of Sales at Allscripts, where he helped grow revenue from zero to $180 million during the early adopter phase of the industry.

"I can think of no one better to lead PAHS at this critical juncture in our company's evolution. Dean's unique combination of expertise and leadership in commercializing innovative digital health products and scaling venture-backed companies is exactly what we need in our next phase of growth. The Board, employees, and our investors are extremely excited about adding Dean to our team," said Russell Siegelman, Chairman of the Board.

"PAHS and the behavioral health industry are at exciting points in their evolution. I am honored to have been chosen to lead the company through its next stage of growth," said Sawyer. "I want to thank the entire PAHS team for developing Freespira, a digital therapeutic that eliminates the symptoms of Panic Disorder and PTSD for so many patients. I look forward to helping make Freespira more accessible to a broader population, and ultimately becoming the standard of care in the industry."

Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. is a privately held digital therapeutics company offering Freespira, an FDA-cleared innovative treatment option for people suffering from panic disorder and/or PTSD.

For more information visit www.Freespira.com

