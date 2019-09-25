Palo Alto Health Sciences Appoints Joseph Perekupka as Chief Commercial Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. (PAHS), whose product Freespira® is the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic for treating panic attacks, panic related disorders, and PTSD is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph (Joe) Perekupka to its Senior Executive team as Chief Commercial Officer. In his newly appointed role, Joe will be driving the expansion of Freespira's commercial, government and marketing operations.

Throughout his 25-year career, Joe has held executive roles in a variety of organizations, most recently as Senior Vice President of North America for Brainsway, a leading company developing revolutionary brain disorder treatments. He was responsible for building out the company's US subsidiary and leading a sales operation to four years of consistent revenue growth. Joe also was a leadership team member who successfully completed Brainsway's US initial public offering in earlier this year. His previous experiences included working in various sales leadership roles at St. Jude Medical and Biotronik.

"I am honored and excited to be joining the Palo Alto Health Sciences team as the company expands its commercialization strategy. Freespira is truly a revolutionary health product that I am committed to taking to market successfully. It's rare to have the opportunity to commercialize a digital health technology that has demonstrated such impressive and consistent clinical results. I believe this technology will help the many patients struggling with panic disorder and PTSD and am passionate about making this therapy broadly available to them," says Joe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to PAHS, and are confident that his leadership track record and medical technology background will help drive an ambitious and successful commercialization strategy," said Russell Siegelman, President and Chairman of the Board of Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc.

About Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. and Freespira®

Palo Alto Health Sciences, Inc. is a privately held digital therapeutic company offering Freespira, an innovative treatment option for people suffering from panic disorder and panic attacks. Freespira is the only FDA-cleared, evidence-based, drug-free solution that is proven to reduce symptoms of panic, panic related disorders, and PTSD in only 28 days.

www.Freespira.com – (800) 735-8995

