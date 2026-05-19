Palo Alto Mind Body Pioneers Mental Health Equity with Low/No-Cost Ketamine Clinic and Announces Stanford-PAU Academic Partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Mind Body, a premier interventional psychiatry practice, today announced the public launch of its Low/No-Cost Interventional Psychiatry Clinic. Designed to eliminate financial barriers to life-saving mental health care, the clinic utilizes a sliding scale model that allows uninsured, under-insured, and low-income patients to receive treatments for as little as $0.

Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP)

Concurrently, the practice announced it has been selected as the official Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) training site for the Stanford-PAU (Palo Alto University) PsyD Consortium Program, a milestone that underscores the clinic's commitment to clinical excellence and the future of psychiatric care.

Esketamine (Spravato®) has been FDA-approved for Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) and Suicidal Ideation (SI) for over seven years, and ketamine has long been established as a standard-of-care intervention for these same conditions. Despite their high efficacy, out-of-pocket costs have historically kept these life-saving treatments out of reach for marginalized populations. Palo Alto Mind Body's new initiative, which has been successfully piloted over the last year, aims to close this accessibility gap.

"Ketamine and esketamine are transformative, evidence-based tools for treating severe depression, but for too many patients, these crucial treatments have simply been unaffordable," said M Rameen Ghorieshi, MD, MPH, founder of Palo Alto Mind Body and Stanford University School of Medicine Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor. "Mental health care should not be a luxury. Through our Low/No-Cost Clinic, we are fulfilling our ongoing mission to ensure that everyone who needs interventional psychiatry has access to it, regardless of their financial resources."

In addition to expanding patient access, Palo Alto Mind Body is actively shaping the next generation of mental health professionals. Following years of collaboration with faculty from the Stanford-PAU PsyD Consortium, the clinic enrolled its first doctoral student earlier this year. As the official KAP training site, Palo Alto Mind Body provides hands-on, rigorous clinical experience in interventional psychiatry for emerging psychologists.

Patients interested in the Low/No-Cost Clinic, as well as referring providers, are encouraged to contact Palo Alto Mind Body to set up a financial assistance evaluation.

For more information or to inquire about referrals, please visit pamb.com or call 650-681-2900.

About Palo Alto Mind Body

Located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, Palo Alto Mind Body is a leading psychiatric clinic specializing in innovative, evidence-based treatments for depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. Through a combination of cutting-edge interventional psychiatry and compassionate, personalized care, the clinic is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting wellness.

Media Contact:

Palo Alto Mind Body

206 California Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94306

650-681-2900

pamb.com

SOURCE Palo Alto Mind Body