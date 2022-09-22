Palo Alto Networks 5G-Native Security Now Available on Microsoft Azure Private Multi-Access Edge Compute

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), a Microsoft Azure private MEC ecosystem partner, today announced availability of VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) technology on the Azure Marketplace. Delivering end-to-end Zero Trust security at the enterprise edge, VM-Series virtual firewalls can now extend best-in-class NGFW capabilities to help protect Azure private MEC applications, providing centralized defense against cyberattacks.

Azure private MEC combines network functions, applications and edge-optimized Azure services managed from the cloud to deliver high-performance, ultra-low-latency 4G/5G private wireless solutions that address the modern business needs of enterprise customers.

"Our long-standing partner solutions with Azure and our VM-Series virtual firewalls have been protecting customer cloud environments for years," said Prem Iyer, vice president, Ecosystems GSI and CSP, Palo Alto Networks. "The new VM-Series 5G capabilities enable enterprises to secure mission-critical applications in industry verticals like manufacturing, healthcare, utilities and public sector, all of which demand the latest in private wireless network technology."

Mobile 5G networks with multi-access edge compute combine AI and cloud technologies to transform enterprises and industries. Customers choose this next-generation mobile technology for its security and reliability, but increasingly sophisticated networks must be safeguarded against a complex and escalating "threatscape." Palo Alto Networks 5G-Native Security on the VM-Series brings advanced Layer 7 security capabilities to help detect and block known exploits, malware, malicious URLs, spyware, and command and control (C2) to 5G-powered edge computing use cases. The VM-Series Next-Generation Firewall enables enterprises to achieve comprehensive security for end-user application traffic that traverses the Azure Private 5G Core, securing edge infrastructure and helping detect and mitigate malicious activity within the user traffic.

Key benefits of the solution include:

Faster time to market with a fully tested and validated solution.

Simpler deployment at scale from the Azure marketplace, facilitating a rapid rollout of NGFWs.

Predefined configuration templates for comprehensive zero-day security.

The Panorama management solution, integrated with Azure, allows for common management of VM-Series virtual firewalls deployed across all cloud and edge environments from a single console and provides centralized visibility and actionable insights into network traffic, logs and threats.

"We're pleased to add Palo Alto Networks 5G security products to Azure Marketplace and our Azure private MEC ecosystem," said Shriraj Gaglani, general manager, Azure for Operators. "This adds an important option for customers when architecting critical end-to-end security frameworks that underpin Industry 4.0 use-cases built on our Azure private MEC solution."

For more information about Microsoft Azure and Palo Alto Networks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.