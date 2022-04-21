Palo Alto Networks Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for IoT Security Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that its IoT Security solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization. The company's sponsoring agency is the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

U.S. federal agencies are increasingly focused on adopting a Zero Trust architecture to ensure their IoT devices meet federal security compliance requirements. With this authorization, Palo Alto Networks IoT Security can help federal agencies protect their unmanaged IoT devices with ML-powered visibility, threat prevention and Zero Trust enforcement with a single platform.

"As cyberattacks become more frequent and sophisticated, the IoT Security solution helps automate Zero Trust security with quick, accurate discovery and best-in-class protection," said Dana Barnes, senior vice president of Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks. "We are committed to protecting the U.S. government and its federal agencies from all security threats with reliable solutions."

Digital transformation across all industries is driving massive growth in the use of IoT devices. Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 IoT Threat Report found that 30% of all devices on enterprise networks fall in the IoT category.

Unfortunately, IoT devices and their inherent vulnerabilities are often overlooked, which can lead to enterprise-wide exposure to unseen cyber risk. Federal officials have adopted several provisions in recent years to increase overall protection and awareness of IoT device security vulnerabilities, including the Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act and the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) IoT Device Cybersecurity Guidance for the Federal Government .

The IoT Security solution's Moderate Authorization extends the offerings Palo Alto Networks provides its U.S. government customers. This authorization adds to the portfolio of other authorized products already being deployed today.

The IoT Security solution helps U.S. agencies leverage their current Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) to secure all unmanaged IoT devices at scale. Some of the key benefits for government agencies include:

Quick and accurate discovery and insights into all devices, even those never seen before

Best-in-class protection with behavior analysis to detect risk, compliance, and anomalous activity, and prevention of known and unknown threats

Automated Zero Trust security with automated discovery, least-privileged access policies, and 1-click enforcement

Workflow automation across existing IT and security solutions and simplified agentless and sensorless deployment

To learn more about how Palo Alto Networks and its products, including the IoT Security solution, can help secure federal networks visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/us-federal . To learn about the VA selecting Palo Alto Networks to modernize its security visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/company/press/2022/department-of-veterans-affairs-selects-palo-alto-networks-to-modernize-security .

