Palo Alto Networks Achieves FedRAMP's Highest Authorization Across All Three Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Platforms

The comprehensive platform approach receives unrivaled government validation through authorization of 20+ solutions across network, cloud and security operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization across its industry-leading network, cloud and security operations (SOC) platforms. Palo Alto Networks now has the most comprehensive suite of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions authorized for use in federal networks at the High impact level.

Palo Alto Networks platformization approach empowers organizations by seamlessly integrating diverse security solutions into unified platforms across network, cloud and security operations. By harnessing the power of automation and AI, this holistic approach offers customers both operational efficiencies and protection against cyberthreats. Leveraging advanced technologies to more impactfully analyze vast amounts of data, the platform solutions generate actionable insights for proactive threat detection and mitigation, leading to enhanced security outcomes.

"Today's disconnected infrastructure makes security complex and difficult to manage. This authorization is validation of Palo Alto Networks platform approach and the ability to ingest and correlate data from an integrated approach and provide comprehensive security across platforms of products," said Eric Trexler, senior vice president, US Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks. "We have long championed the efforts of FedRAMP to ensure products are tested and vetted to meet the highest of standards in protecting our government. We will continue to work with FedRAMP to further expand on the products and features offered in the HIGH authorization."

Taking into account the government's most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments, FedRAMP High Authorization enables federal agencies to deploy the following Palo Alto Networks solutions and platforms with confidence:

Network Security Platform : The following network security platform solutions are now authorized: Prisma® Access (SSE), Prisma SASE, MSP for Prisma SASE, Prisma SD-WAN, Strata Cloud Manager, SaaS Security (CASB), Inline DLP, WildFire, among others. Agencies can now protect their networks, no matter where their users and applications are located, all within a single, natively integrated best-of-breed network security platform. With the benefits of Palo Alto Networks consistent network security architecture, government agencies are able to streamline operations across the network and drive lower costs.





Prisma Cloud is the only FedRAMP High authorized cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that secures applications throughout their entire lifecycle — from code to cloud regardless of which cloud environment they run in. , powered by Precision AI™, helps prevent cloud-first attacks and rapidly prioritizes and remediates risks to keep cloud security teams and developers ahead of attacks faster, at a much lower cost. Palo Alto Networks continues to support on-prem run-time environments. AI-Driven SOC Platform : Agencies can now adopt best-of-breed SecOps capabilities across newly authorized Cortex® solutions: Cortex XDR®, Cortex Xpanse®, Cortex XSOAR® and Cortex XSIAM®. XSIAM natively integrates these capabilities into the industry's only FedRAMP authorized AI-driven SOC platform to transform security operations and deliver significantly better, faster and more efficient outcomes.

As the demand for cloud computing accelerates, the cyberthreat landscape becomes increasingly complex. Powered by Palo Alto Networks Precision AI , the newly authorized platform solutions help ensure federal agencies are equipped to meet rigorous security standards, modernizing the government's approach to protecting critical missions. To learn more about each of Palo Alto Networks cybersecurity solutions now authorized at Government Cloud Security (GCS) High, visit the FedRAMP Marketplace .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021–2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, Cortex, Cortex XSIAM, Cortex XDR, Cortex Xpanse, Cortex XSOAR, Precision AI and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

