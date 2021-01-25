Palo Alto Networks Achieves New FedRAMP Authorization including Prisma Cloud, Cortex XDR and Cortex Data Lake

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Prisma® Cloud, Cortex® XDR™ and Cortex® Data Lake have been added to Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services, which has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization. Its sponsoring agency is the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

With the latest FedRAMP authorization, Palo Alto Networks is helping agencies secure their networks, clouds and endpoints with:

Prisma Cloud : Delivers cloud native security and compliance coverage for users, applications and data across multi-cloud deployments.

: Delivers cloud native security and compliance coverage for users, applications and data across multi-cloud deployments. Cortex XDR : Extended detection and response platform that integrates network, endpoint and cloud data sources to stop the most sophisticated attacks.

: Extended detection and response platform that integrates network, endpoint and cloud data sources to stop the most sophisticated attacks. Cortex Data Lake : Enables cybersecurity innovations by centralizing security data across hardware firewalls, virtual firewalls and cloud services.

"As the SolarStorm attack reminds us yet again of the importance of modernizing cybersecurity, we're thrilled to add three innovative security products to the FedRAMP Authorized Palo Alto Networks Government Cloud Services to help customers remain protected against evolving threats," said Dana Barnes, senior vice president of Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks. "One of the newly added products is Cortex XDR, the very solution that protected us from an attempted SolarStorm attack. As hundreds of U.S. government and defense agencies trust Palo Alto Networks to safeguard their operations, data and missions, we're dedicated to delivering the solutions to meet their needs."

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for U.S. government agencies as they increasingly embrace the cloud and use cloud-based products and services. This program increases federal agencies' confidence in the security of cloud technology and helps protect the confidentiality and integrity of data.

"As FHFA continues to modernize our IT infrastructure to better serve its mission, cybersecurity is a key focus," said Ralph Mosios, chief information security officer, FHFA. "Utilizing FedRAMP authorized security services delivered from the cloud simplifies compliance, speeds up time to implementation, and provides confidence that data is secure."

Palo Alto Networks cloud-delivered services work together to consistently protect users and applications wherever they reside. Thanks to these services, U.S. agencies can safely leverage automation and elastic scale to swiftly detect, respond to and stop sophisticated cyberattacks as well as protect data across endpoints, networks, or hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As a result, agencies can improve their cyber resilience by accelerating incident response and making the most of scarce cybersecurity resources. With this approach, they can better manage the increasing volume, variety and velocity of cyberattacks.

The FedRAMP milestones that Palo Alto Networks has achieved complement products that are currently deployed in federal public cloud environments without the need for FedRAMP authorization. Government organizations today are implementing Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewalls and Prisma Cloud Compute Edition (formerly Twistlock and PureSec), to secure network traffic and protect hosts, containers and functions across the application development lifecycle.

Organizations interested in learning more about how Palo Alto Networks and its cloud products, including Prisma Cloud , can help secure federal networks, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/us-federal .

For more information on how the Cortex XDR service can rapidly pinpoint and resolve threats, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/detection-response/xdr .

For more information on how the Cortex Data Lake service helps deliver unprecedented accuracy and scale for cloud security operations, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/detection-response/data-lake .

