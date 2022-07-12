Palo Alto Networks and HCL Technologies Announce Expanded Relationship to Secure Digital and Cloud Transformation for Global Customers

Offering next-generation cybersecurity solutions that bring Zero Trust to enterprise customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, and HCL Technologies, the global market leader in next-generation technology and IT services, today announced an expansion of their collaboration to introduce combined solutions that help secure digital and cloud transformations for customers.

"It's essential that businesses think about and adapt to evolving threats. They need robust technology solutions, along with a trusted network of security and service providers, to guide them," said BJ Jenkins, president, Palo Alto Networks. "HCL Technologies has a proven record of delivering cutting-edge technology services to help customers expedite the process of transformation, and together we are committed to creating the security solutions our global customers require to stay ahead of cyberthreats."

"Cybersecurity is fundamental to building a strong digital foundation for any business transformation. Our strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to drive the digital transformation journeys of our mutual customers in a secure and resilient manner," said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President Digital Foundation, HCL Technologies.

Palo Alto Networks will bolster HCL Technologies' suite of cloud and managed security services with a portfolio of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. The offerings, designed to bring an organization closer to becoming a Zero Trust Enterprise by adopting managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), cloud, and threat detection and response capabilities include:

HCL Incident Response (IR) Service powered by Palo Alto Networks: This service leverages Palo Alto Networks Unit42 to help customers investigate and recover from security incidents and data breaches by enabling the containment and eradication of the threat.

This service leverages Palo Alto Networks Unit42 to help customers investigate and recover from security incidents and data breaches by enabling the containment and eradication of the threat. HCL Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Service powered by Palo Alto Networks: This service delivers full signal visibility and fidelity, providing customers with stronger correlation and investigation processes with faster detection, response and containment of threats leveraging Palo Alto Networks Cortex platform.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

