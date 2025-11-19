Palo Alto Networks and IBM Plan to Launch Joint Solution to Accelerate Enterprise-Wide Quantum-Safe Readiness

Service will leverage IBM Consulting's quantum safe expertise and Palo Alto Networks network security platform to help discover, protect and migrate critical cryptographic infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the path toward large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing rapidly accelerates, enterprises must act now to secure their data. To provide a path to a quantum-safe future, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced a plan with IBM to offer a new Quantum-Safe Readiness solution designed to help enterprises identify cryptographic exposure, understand quantum-computing related risks, and accelerate their transition toward quantum-safe security.

By combining IBM's Quantum Safe Transformation services with the foundational network-level cryptographic intelligence from Palo Alto Networks security platforms, the new solution will give customers a comprehensive and actionable view of their cryptographic posture across hybrid environments, enabling them to accelerate their readiness for the post-quantum era.

Anand Oswal, EVP, Network & AI Security Products at Palo Alto Networks

"Our customers need a comprehensive, practical roadmap to a quantum-safe future and the experts to help them execute it. This collaboration provides just that by integrating our platform's deep cryptographic visibility and unique cipher translation capabilities with IBM's renowned quantum-safe services. Our cutting-edge solution will be able to immediately identify an organization's risk from a cryptographically relevant quantum computer and apply controls to protect their most vulnerable assets today, buying them critical time to execute a full migration."

A full quantum-safe migration is a complex transformation exercise that can consume significant enterprise time and resources, but with effective planning and preemptive readiness work, organizations can mitigate and limit the exposure to this risk. This risk is amplified in the age of AI, where massive datasets—often containing sensitive intellectual property and personal data—are the fuel for new models. Securing this data is paramount, and organizations must start their path to quantum-safe readiness immediately to protect their future.

The joint solution from Palo Alto Networks and IBM will provide a practical and accelerated approach to quantum-safe readiness. This approach begins with Quantum Risk Discovery & Assessment and moves to full-scale quantum-safe remediation, leveraging the Palo Alto Networks Quantum Readiness solution to create a comprehensive, automated inventory of cryptographic assets and usage across the enterprise networks. Crucially, the service will also include real-time protection through Palo Alto Networks Cipher Translation capability, which intercepts quantum-vulnerable cryptography from any device or application and instantly upgrades communications to quantum-safe algorithms. Finally, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services professionals will utilize this telemetry to map assets, analyze risk and develop a strategic migration roadmap.

Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services

"Becoming 'quantum safe' is not a single event; it's a strategic enterprise transformation. This collaboration with Palo Alto Networks is critical because it delivers the foundational network visibility and control needed for that journey. Together, we are providing clients with the strategic roadmap and the technical controls necessary to manage their cryptographic transition to protect against harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks and build a secure foundation for innovation in the quantum era."

The new joint solution is expected to be available in early 2026. For more information, please visit the Palo Alto Networks and IBM partner page.

