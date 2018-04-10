Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Secdo

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the next-generation security company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based Secdo. The acquisition brings sophisticated endpoint detection and response, or EDR, capabilities – including unique data collection and visualization – to Palo Alto Networks Traps™ advanced endpoint protection and the Application Framework in order to enhance their ability to rapidly detect and stop even the stealthiest attacks.

Secdo's team of elite engineers will complement the deep security expertise and innovation inside the Palo Alto Networks research and development organization. The company's thread-level approach to data collection and visualization goes far beyond traditional EDR methods, which only collect general event data, hamstringing security operations teams as they try to reconstruct each step of an attack and distinguish malicious activity from normal. Once integrated with Traps and the Palo Alto Networks platform, this rich data will feed into the Logging Service and give applications running in the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework greater precision to visualize, detect and stop cyberattacks.

"We believe security operations teams need the most advanced and consistent approach to endpoint security. With Secdo's EDR capabilities as part of our platform, we will accelerate our ability to detect and prevent successful cyberattacks across the cloud, endpoint, and network."

- Mark McLaughlin, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks

"We are delighted to join the Palo Alto Networks team. We founded Secdo to dramatically increase visibility for security operations teams to reduce the time it takes to detect and respond to an alert. The combined capabilities of Secdo and Palo Alto Networks will provide customers the capabilities they need to swiftly and accurately detect and respond to cyberattacks."

- Shai Morag, co-founder and CEO of Secdo

The acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal third quarter, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Secdo

Secdo combines Next-generation Endpoint Detection and Response with Security Automation to provide the only purpose-built solution that force multiplies the productivity of security operations teams' day-to-day, allowing them to get ahead and be proactive in defense. Secdo makes this possible with a patented technology that uses assisted learning combined with the only thread-level visibility to automatically investigate and respond to every alert from any security technology, increasing ROI of current technology investments, resolving staff shortage issues and providing quantifiable risk reduction by cutting the security alert triage, response and remediation process down to seconds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the next-generation security company, leading a new era in cybersecurity by safely enabling applications and preventing cyber breaches for tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Built with an innovative approach and highly differentiated cyberthreat prevention capabilities, our game-changing security platform delivers security far superior to legacy or point products, safely enables daily business operations, and protects an organization's most valuable assets. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com .

