Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Two Companies to Extend Its Cloud Security Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Twistlock, the leader in container security, and PureSec, a leader in serverless security, to extend its Prisma™ cloud security strategy.

These proposed acquisitions will further advance the company's ability to offer the most complete and comprehensive cloud security suite in all critical areas of cloud security. Prisma, used by approximately 9,000 customers worldwide, helps enable a secure journey to the cloud by providing organizations with visibility across the entire cloud environment while consistently governing access, protecting data, and securing applications regardless of location. With the additions of Twistlock and PureSec to the Prisma cloud security suite, Palo Alto Networks will be uniquely positioned to secure today's modern applications throughout the entire life cycle, enabling organizations to deliver innovations that are secure, reliable, and scalable.

"Today marks another exciting step forward in our commitment to offering our customers the industry's most complete cloud security offering. We believe that our acquisition of these leading companies will significantly enhance our ability to be the cybersecurity partner of choice for our customers, while expanding our capabilities and strengthening our Prisma cloud security strategy."

~ Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Twistlock: Leading Container Security Company

Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $410 million in cash, subject to adjustments, to acquire Twistlock. Twistlock, the container security leader, combines vulnerability management, compliance, and runtime defense for cloud-native applications and workloads. The company serves more than 290 customers, with more than a quarter on the Fortune 100 list. Twistlock co-founders, Ben Bernstein and Dima Stopel, will join Palo Alto Networks.

"Our vision for a cloud-native security platform is a natural fit with Palo Alto Networks cloud strategy. We have liked-minded teams, and we're looking forward to accelerating our ability to serve customers and partners on their cloud-native journey together."

~ Ben Bernstein, co-founder and CEO, Twistlock

PureSec: Pioneering Serverless Security Company

PureSec is a technology visionary in serverless security. PureSec enables its customers to build and maintain secure and reliable serverless applications. The company provides end-to-end security for serverless functions that cover vulnerability management, access permissions, and runtime threats. The company was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in April 2019. PureSec co-founders, Shaked Zin, Ory Segal, and Avi Shulman, will join Palo Alto Networks. Terms of the PureSec transaction were not disclosed.

"PureSec's vision has always been to ensure that all serverless applications will be secured at the very highest level. By joining forces with Palo Alto Networks, we will undoubtedly be able to make that a reality much faster. We are humbled and excited about this opportunity."

~ Shaked Zin, co-founder and CEO, PureSec

Both acquisitions are expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal fourth quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Twistlock

Trusted by more than 25% of the Fortune 100, Twistlock is the world's first truly comprehensive cloud native security platform, providing holistic coverage across hosts, containers, and serverless in a single platform. Twistlock is cloud-native and API-enabled itself, protecting all your workloads regardless of what underlying compute technology powers them.

About PureSec

As a global leader in serverless architectures security, PureSec enables its customers to build and maintain secure and reliable serverless applications. PureSec's end-to-end serverless security solution is the industry's first and most comprehensive security protection for serverless architectures.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

