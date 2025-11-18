Palo Alto Networks Announces New Prisma AIRS Integrations With Factory, Glean, IBM and ServiceNow to Secure the AI Agent Boom

Allowing customers to safely accelerate AI agent adoption across the enterprise while removing security roadblocks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's enterprise, the adoption of AI agents is increasing dramatically, with production numbers projected to hit 1.3 billion by 2028 . This rapid deployment introduces significant, yet often unseen, security risks. Today, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced the next wave of secure AI innovation, unveiling new native integrations of Prisma® AIRS™ with industry-leading AI agent platforms from Factory, Glean, IBM and ServiceNow, to provide real-time, in-line defense against prompt injections, tool misuse and malicious agent behavior.

The new native, end-to-end integrations secure AI workloads right where customers are doing business, enabling safe, trusted and secure AI adoption. By embedding the robust protection of Prisma AIRS, the world's most comprehensive AI security platform, directly within the platforms that customers rely on, the friction and security concerns that typically slow down an AI rollout are addressed. This allows organizations to harness the transformative power of AI agents rapidly and at scale.

Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of Network & AI Security, Palo Alto Networks

"The enterprise race to deploy AI agents demands a platform that turns security from a roadblock into an accelerator for innovation. Prisma AIRS is that platform, offering frictionless, end-to-end protection that helps customers scale security across multiple AI agent platforms. Through our deep, native integrations with Factory, Glean, IBM and ServiceNow, we are providing the trusted security foundation required for rapid deployment that directly boosts customer productivity."

The new integrations with Prisma AIRS include:

Factory: The integration of Prisma AIRS into Factory will secure developer coding workflows against new risks by inspecting prompts, responses and subsequent tool calls. By securing every AI model interaction in and out of Factory, teams can roll out AI-powered development faster, with the confidence that their code and data are protected end to end.

Matan Grinberg, Co-founder & CEO, Factory

"This partnership brings two categories together — agentic development and autonomous security. By integrating Factory's agent-native development platform with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS, we will give organizations the power to build with AI while staying fully protected in real-time."

Glean: The Prisma AIRS integration with Glean , now generally available, allows teams to adopt AI faster without compromising security. This integration complements Glean's existing security architecture with additional real-time protection by scanning AI agent user prompts and LLM responses for a powerful layer of defense.

Sunil Agrawal, CISO, Glean

"Enterprises are deploying AI agents faster than ever, and security has to evolve just as quickly. Glean's platform already enforces rigorous data governance and real-time protection for every agent action. Our integration with Prisma AIRS builds on that foundation — adding intelligent runtime defense against prompt injection, data leakage and other emerging threats. It's how we help customers scale AI responsibly, with security embedded at every layer."

IBM: Prisma AIRS is now integrated into IBM Automation and AI technologies. watsonx Orchestrate helps enterprises build, deploy, manage and orchestrate AI agents, making them more efficient and easier to scale across a business. The Prisma AIRS integration with watsonx Orchestrate offers real-time threat prevention for managing complex tasks across multiple AI agents and is available on the IBM Agent Connect catalog. Additionally, IBM Project Bob is an AI-powered software development partner that helps enterprise teams write, test and secure code faster. The Prisma AIRS integration with Bob will perform prompt security, detecting and preventing vulnerable and malicious code.

Neel Sundaresan, General Manager, Automation and AI, IBM

"As AI and intelligent agents become core to how enterprises build applications and run their businesses, our customers depend on platforms like watsonx Orchestrate to design, manage and scale agent-driven automation and AI augmentation. With Project Bob, we are infusing AI throughout the software development lifecycle — from automating routine work to accelerating complex problem-solving. As prompts, code, build systems and agentic workflows become mission-critical, Prisma AIRS plays a vital role in safeguarding them at every stage, ensuring the governance and trust enterprises demand for AI at scale."

ServiceNow: ServiceNow AI Agent Studio allows users to create and manage AI agents and agentic workflows in one place. The Prisma AIRS integration will help secure AI agent workflows in the ServiceNow AI Platform before the agents perform actions, helping eliminate new AI ecosystem risks from code to runtime.

Ravi Krishnamurthy, Vice President, AI Platform, ServiceNow

"At ServiceNow, we recognize the transformative power of trusted AI in shaping the future of enterprise operations. By providing customers the ability to integrate with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS, we are extending our foundation of security and governance that enables organizations to leverage AI agents effectively. This collaboration empowers businesses to unlock new efficiencies and drive innovation, allowing them to harness AI's full potential while ensuring their operations remain resilient and secure."

