Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of PureSec

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of PureSec, a leader in serverless security, to extend its Prisma™ cloud security strategy.

"With the addition of PureSec to our Prisma cloud security suite, we will be well positioned to help organizations accelerate their journey to the cloud," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "We are excited to welcome PureSec to Palo Alto Networks. The integration of PureSec into Prisma will strengthen our ability to secure serverless applications and deliver greater protections across multiple cloud environments."

PureSec, a visionary serverless security company, enables customers to build and maintain secure and reliable serverless applications. The company provides end-to-end security for serverless functions that cover vulnerability management, access permissions, and runtime threats.

The addition of PureSec will further advance Palo Alto Networks in its ability to offer the most complete and comprehensive cloud security suite. With PureSec, Palo Alto Networks will be uniquely positioned to secure serverless applications throughout the entire life cycle, significantly reducing the attack surface.

Terms of the PureSec transaction were disclosed in Palo Alto Networks third quarter fiscal 2019 quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

