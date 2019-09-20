Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Zingbox

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Zingbox, an IoT cybersecurity company. The acquisition will accelerate Palo Alto Networks delivery of IoT security through its Next-Generation Firewall and Cortex™ platforms.

"We are excited to welcome Zingbox to Palo Alto Networks," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "With Zingbox's IoT capabilities, we will provide a first-of-its-kind subscription for our Next-Generation Firewall and Cortex platforms that gives customers the ability to gain control, visibility, and security of their connected devices at scale."

Zingbox's cloud-based service uses AI and machine learning technologies to help organizations discover, identify, secure, and optimize connected devices. With the addition of Zingbox, Palo Alto Networks will offer customers IoT security with best-in-class visibility and automated in-line prevention.

Zingbox's current product will continue to be available and the company's co-founders, Xu Zou, May Wang, and Jianlin Zeng, will join Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks paid approximately $75 million in cash, excluding purchase price adjustments, to acquire Zingbox.

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit https://www.paloaltonetworks.com

