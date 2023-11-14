Palo Alto Networks Deepens Commitment to Top 2,000 Customers With Exclusive No Cost Unit 42 Rapid Incident Response Offering

Palo Alto Networks recognizes 15+ years of customer trust with "no-cost" Unit 42 Retainer, expanding its commitment to being the cybersecurity partner of choice

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of customers that have put their trust in Palo Alto Networks® and recent heightened threat activity, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced a free and instant Unit 42 ® Incident Response Retainer to further support qualified customers at their most critical times.

Unit 42 has handled some of the largest cyberattacks in history and has deep expertise in responding to challenging cyber risks and advanced threats, including nation-state attacks, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and complex ransomware investigations. The retainer provides customers with their first 250 hours of Unit 42 incident response services, a two-hour response time agreement, access to Unit 42's incident response team 24/7/365 and threat intelligence expertise – for free.

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palo Alto Networks, said:

"Customers have been trusting Palo Alto Networks as their cybersecurity partner of choice for over 15 years. Today, we are stepping up our commitment, making sure that our most loyal customers have leading incident response and threat intelligence capabilities available exactly when they need them. With the free and instant Unit 42 Incident Response Retainer, customers have peace of mind that in the event of an attack, Unit 42 is ready to respond to reduce operational impact within two hours."

To put the threat landscape in perspective, there were nearly 70 million records exposed due to data breaches1 in 2005 when Palo Alto Networks was founded; in 2023, there have been 5.4 billion records breached (so far) - a 7,614% increase.2 The impact of a cyberattack can be tremendous; 47% of organizations report severe material impact3, and publicly traded companies suffered an average decline of 7.5% in their stock values after a data breach4.

Wendi Whitmore, SVP of Unit 42, Palo Alto Networks, said:

"The scale, sophistication, and speed of attacks, coupled with the expanding attack surface, mean protecting your organization is more challenging than ever. Quick response makes all the difference — your defenses must outpace the time needed to execute an attack.

Our newly announced offer allows our customers to leverage Unit 42's team of expert incident responders — on standby 24/7 — to quickly investigate, contain, and remediate attacks and ultimately strengthen their security posture to prevent attacks from recurring."

Availability

The complimentary Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Incident Response retainer is available now for qualified customers. This offer is available through January 31, 2024.

