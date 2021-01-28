Palo Alto Networks Earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today proudly announced that for the second consecutive year it has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and achieved designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The Corporate Equality Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Even during a year that entailed a primarily remote workforce, Palo Alto Networks' top marks highlight the company's continued commitment to foster an inclusive and diverse culture in which everyone is inspired to do their best work and feel a sense of belonging from anywhere.

"We are SO proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation," said Liane Hornsey, chief people officer at Palo Alto Networks. "Inclusion is one of our core company values, and as the leader in cybersecurity, we are committed to bringing together the best and the most diverse teams to solve the world's toughest cybersecurity challenges. This exciting milestone represents our progress in continuing to build an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive by being their authentic self and all voices are heard and valued."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, president, Human Rights Campaign. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision."

Palo Alto Networks' latest achievement in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria supports the company's continued work across its LGBTQIA+ group, executives and employees to provide a welcoming community for all.

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the United States but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations that are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. To learn more about the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Related Links

www.paloaltonetworks.com

